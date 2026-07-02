Daphne Reckert & Ian Figueira Share Their Plan for Raising a Baby While Restoring a 500-Year-Old Château Daphne Reckert and Ian Figueira have said that they will be juggling the renovation work and reality TV, with the aid of friends and family. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 2 2026, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thewildfigs

Daphne Reckert and Ian Figueira, stars of HGTV’s Castle Impossible, are expecting their first child. As the couple continues renovating the 500-year-old French chateau Reckert inherited from her grandfather, fans have been asking how a new baby will affect both the show and the family’s day-to-day life.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple recently discussed how they plan to balance parenting with the renovation work and the wedding-venue business they run out of the property.

Reckert Plans to Step Back From Renovation Work

The soon-to-be parents announced their pregnancy to Granny during the June 2 episode of Castle Impossible’s Season 2.

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with Swoon, the couple explained how they intend to keep the renovation moving while caring for their newborn, making clear that the child is the priority but the work won’t stop entirely.

castle impossible is back on hgtv and it is the greatest renovation show i’ve ever seen because it combines my love of history AND historical architecture. doesn’t hurt that they’re the cutest couple and they have the most whimsical, gorgeous taste. can’t say enough good things! — Sydney (@sydneyelainexo) June 6, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Reckert said, “Obviously, I’m not going to be in the renovations as much. But I’ll do a lot of the prep work and the management of things.”

Figueira added that the two will need to split responsibilities and take turns, noting that the chateau still has significant work ahead and the wedding-venue business remains active alongside it.

Article continues below advertisement

“We’re going to have to take turns and be navigating all this because the chateau is far from finished. There is still a lot of renovating to do. There is also the wedding venue business we’re actively running,” he said.

The couple also said friends and family plan to help with child care after they've had a couple of weeks alone with the baby.

Article continues below advertisement

Reckert and Figueira Hope to Pass the Chateau to Their Child

The couple said they’re open to the chateau remaining their permanent home and hope it eventually passes to their child and potentially their grandchild.

I don't watch a lot of live tv but baby I came across Castle Impossible on HGTV and I am LOCKED in! — Ta🥰 (@Yonnies_Mommie) May 28, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Figueira said, “I feel like it’s almost beyond our family. It was your grandfather’s and someday our child’s and maybe their child’s. So, it does feel like forever. It has such a rich history. I feel like Daphne and I are in our little chapter in it, and then we get to pass it on.”

The high school sweethearts moved several years ago from their California home to manage the 130-acre estate in Lésigny. The journey has been documented in the series, which has over 14 million viewers.