‘Castle Impossible’ Star Daphne Reckert Comes From Wealth, but What Is Her Net Worth? Daphne and her husband, Ian Figueira, share their journey of inheriting her grandparents' 20-room chateau on 'Castle Impossible.' By Elizabeth Randolph Updated May 22 2025, 4:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thewildfigs

Vlogger and HGTV star Daphne Reckert lives a life fit for a princess. OK, not exactly, but quite close. Since 2020, Daphne and her husband, Ian Figueira, have shared their experience of inheriting her maternal grandparents' 500-year-old chateau in Lesigny, France. The gorgeous estate is known for its historical significance, as it once hosted King Louis XIII.

Daphne's decision to choose chateau living as her full-time job earned her a solid following on social media, namely YouTube, and her HGTV show, Castle Impossible. So, how can she afford to fix a royal landmark? Here's the scoop on her net worth!

What is 'Castle Impossible' star Daphne Reckert's net worth?

Daphne's net worth isn't public record. However, from what we've seen of the repairs needed for her fabulous castle, she and her husband have some money in the bank. Renovating a castle can be even more costly than renovating a house, especially when you don't have any other financial backing for a Plan B, which Daphne and Ian have admitted they don't have.

Before inheriting her castle, Daphne and Ian were working on a plan to buy a tiny home in California. They lived there after she attended University of California Berkley, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Conservation Resource Studies.

However, there is a centuries-old 130 acres of land, and in addition to the four-story main structure, there's a lodge, a farmhouse, 28 horse stables, a dove tower, and a cabin in the woods, you don't just sit on it! However, Daphne admitted she didn't know much about the chateau before it became part of her life.

"The truth is, I don't even know how big the chateau is," she admitted. Daphne also shared with Collider that while she and Ian don't know exactly what they're doing yet, especially with the ongoing repairs, they have plenty of time to figure it out. She further mentioned that the money she receives from the wedding she works helps.

"The fact that we were able to figure stuff out was an absolute surprise to us," Daphne said. "Hopefully we'll have it done within the next 100 years or so."

Does Daphne Reckert have any kids?

Daphne and Ian's instant luxurious life doesn't include children as of this writing. The couple didn't share when they planned on having kids on their show, but they seemed content with their dog, Archaea. Ian and Daphne also have other tasks on their hands, including transforming all 20 rooms in their chateau into gorgeous and, more importantly, liveable conditions.

Daphne and Ian's family of three may be small, but the couple have said it's solid and not going anywhere. In an interview with TV Insider, the couple said that, while living and working with your spouse has its ups and downs, they make their relationship work by remembering their "why."

"I feel like we almost had to compartmentalize stress because we had different things happening every single day," Ian said. "At the end of day, we just wanted to get some food and go to sleep. We needed to be on the same page about what was coming next. We try to communicate as much as possible." "And remember we are on the same team," Daphne added, saying later, "It’s almost like the problems are so big at the chateau that we don’t have time to have problems with us."