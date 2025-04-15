A Running List of Who Wins 'Rock the Block's' Season 6 Challenges Each Episode Season 6 of 'Rock the Block' pits veterans against rookies on HGTV. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 15 2025, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: HGTV

Season 6 of Rock the Block takes the competitors and viewers to a place that seems to be the most hopping location for reality TV these days — Utah. Except this time, there are veteran HGTV stars along with some newer faces to the network, and they all face off to see whose renovations stand out among the rest in each episode.

The two veteran teams include HGTV mainstays Alison Victoria and Michel Smith Boyd and Jonathan Knight and Jordan Knight. The rookie teams for Season 6 are Chelsea and Cole DeBoer and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama. So, who won Rock the Block so far? Read on for an episode-by-episode recap of a season full of the twists that viewers have come to expect and hope for.

Source: HGTV

Episode 1 — New Block, New Drama

Each episode of Rock the Block typically features one section of a house that the teams are tasked with renovating. For Season 6, Episode 1, it's the main rooms of the house. All four teams get to work, including two of them, Kamohai and Tristyn and Alison and Michel, using nearly half of their respective budgets to see their visions through. Chelsea and Cole and Jonathan and Jordan keep things simple without spending more than $65,000 each.

But a twist comes when Ty reveals that if a vet team wins, the other vets get a monetary prize too, and the same goes for the rookies. In the end, Alison and Michal win for their green and vintage-themed kitchen. As a result, the vets get $3,000 extra for Episode 2's challenge. Fellow vets Jonathan and Jordan get $1,500 since a vet team wins.

