Daphne Reckert’s Fairytale Castle Came From Her Grandfather — What to Know About Him Daphne's grandfather passed away in 2020, and she subsequently inherited his French castle. By Jennifer Farrington Published May 7 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: HGTV

If you're ever looking for some home rehab inspiration or simply want to witness the magical transformation of an old property into a modern masterpiece, HGTV has you covered. One of the more intriguing shows the network has brought to viewers is Castle Impossible, a series that follows couple Daphne Reckert and Ian Figueira as they attempt to save a deteriorating 500-year-old French chateau that Daphne inherited from her grandfather.

The show is billed as "a dilapidated French chateau gets a fairytale renovation," which is more than enough to convince us to tune in, because anything that’s been standing for 500 years is worth checking out. While the show and its storyline are certainly captivating, you're probably wondering: Who exactly is Daphne’s grandfather, the one who owned this centuries-old castle in France? Here’s what we know about him.

Who is Daphne Reckert’s grandfather from 'Castle Impossible'?

The castle featured in Castle Impossible, officially named Château de Lésigny and located about 15 miles outside of Paris, belonged to Daphne Reckert’s grandfather. She inherited it in 2020 after his passing. He had purchased the French chateau in 1981, according to HGTV. The property sits atop a 13-acre estate and dates back 500 years.

After Daphne inherited it, she and her husband, Ian, decided to leave their small home in California and move to France to restore it. When Daphne's grandfather purchased the French castle, he made a few renovations himself.

However, the inheritance came with its own set of challenges, including the need to restore it some more to ensure it continues to stand, not to mention they had to pay back roughly $1 million in back taxes owed to the French government. The castle undoubtedly has a rich history, but how did Daphne's grandfather come to own it?

It's not entirely clear, but what is known is that Daphne's grandfather, whom she nicknamed Pepi, began discussing the idea of her taking on the chateau when she was around 18 or 19, according to Country Living.

Perhaps because it was already a subject of conversation, her mother decided to pass the inheritance to Daphne when the time came. Daphne had spent many of her childhood years visiting the chateau, even recalling in a clip how she would steal Pepi's leather armchair in the mornings to watch cartoons.

Daphne Reckert's French castle from 'Castle Impossible' was built in 1508.

The castle, built in 1508, clearly has a fascinating history. In the late 1500s, it fell into the hands of Leonora Dori Galigai and her husband, Italian courtier Concino Concini. The pair amassed a substantial fortune during their time, but while their story alone could easily fill an entire post, the short version is this: Concini was stabbed to death, and Leonora was later beheaded, per HGTV.