Where Is Dreamy HGTV Renovation Show 'Betting on Paradise' Filmed?

In the world of HGTV, there's always some new and exciting project show that inspires us, keeps us dreaming, and makes us start looking up the prices of buying property in another far-off destination. HGTV's new renovation show, Betting on Paradise, definitely fits the bill.

It follows creative couple Luke Shantz and Steph Sitt as they embark on the ambitious renovation of a dilapidated hotel into something that beckons people to lay down their worries and rest in paradise. But where is Betting on Paradise filmed? Here's what we know about the location of the hotel and the couple behind the story.

Where is 'Betting on Paradise' filmed?

Steph and Luke decided to buy into the dream of renovating a hotel after they spent the COVID-19 pandemic sequestered in a cramped house in Canada. Between cold weather and limited space, they felt the need to take a leap into a completely different world.

And leap they did. They purchased a run-down hotel in Jacó, Costa Rica, and settled down to the difficult work of bringing it back to life. Luke told HGTV, "We felt the universe was giving us a nudge."

So as you watch Luke and Steph tackle the challenges and experience the ups and downs of hotel refurbishment and chasing their dreams, your eyes will be feasting on the tropical vistas and paradise offered by Central American country Costa Rica.

Here's what you need to know about stars Steph and Luke.

While the hotel is at the heart of Betting on Paradise, Steph and Luke are intriguing characters in their own right. In an interview with HGTV, they offered a tell-all about things fans will want to know about them as the series launched in January 2025.

First of all, as we mentioned before, they are Canadian. So moving from a small town outside of Toronto to Costa Rica, and her warm sandy beaches, is a bit of a culture shock, to say the least. Luke is one of five children in his family, and Steph is one of three. So their two children, Mia and Luna, have ample aunts and uncles to enjoy when they come to visit the hotel.

Luke brings a background in construction and landscaping, while Steph brings a background in hospitality. This makes them the perfect duo to run a hotel, although they're getting a bit of a crash course.

The adorable dynamic duo met in Taiwan, where they were both working as teachers, and they tied the knot after 18 years of dating. With Betting on Paradise, Luke and Steph have the chance to show what happens when you chase your dreams into the sticks and find a path back out through hard work and creativity.