Alabama Pastor Da'Quarius Green Died at Age 31 — Details on His Cause of Death

In December 2025, tragedy struck a Montgomery, Ala. church named Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The church was announced on Dec. 27, 2025, that its senior pastor, Pastor Da'Quarius Green, died at the age of 31. The pastor's church confirmed the news of his passing in a Facebook post.

"With heavy hearts yet unwavering faith, we share that our beloved Pastor Da’Quarius Green has transitioned from this earthly life into eternal rest,” the church's team wrote. Following the news of his sudden death, many people aware of Pastor Green and his time in service wondered what led to his demise. Here's everything we know about his cause of death.

What was Da'Quarius Green's cause of death?

On Tuesday, Dec. 23, Green was shot and, according to Alabama's news outlet, WSFA 12 News, died several days later. As the Dale County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama explained to the publication, the pastor died in the hospital the on Saturday, Dec. 27. Authorities confirmed that Green was shot during a domestic incident inside a home in the Freedom Heights neighborhood off Rucker Boulevard in Level Plains.

He was allegedly involved in the dispute with a woman who, as of this writing, hasn't been identified or charged for the crime. However, an Instagram post written by gospel news outlet Gospel Artist Entertainment, claimed Green's estranged wife, Quintaria Massey, was a suspect and shot him in "self defense," though that hasn't been confirmed.

"Prayers Up: Montgomery, AL. Pastor, DaQuarius Green was fatally shot by his wife, First Lady Quintaria Massey," the post read. "It’s been reported that his children witnessed the tragedy. He was the pastor of Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Alabama."

Da'Quarius Green had a history of domestic violence offenses before he died.

While it's unclear if Green's wife was responsible for his death, authorities confirmed there weren't any arrests made, meaning they could've felt the shooting was an act of self defense. According to WIS10, before his fatal shooting, the pastor faced three misdemeanor counts of domestic violence last year, though all were dismissed after the alleged victim refused to testify. In a protection order filing, a woman alleged Green, with whom she has children, repeatedly struck her, once when she was pregnant.

It's unclear if the woman who filed the case against him was his wife or the woman who shot him. Since the news of Green's death broke, his family and community members have spoken out and expressed their condolences. One of his friends, Minister DiVonta Palmer, briefly addressed Green's past legal woes and said he preferred to focus on how the pastor behaved in his presence, stating, "the man was a humble man, an honest man, a man who deeply loved God and his family."