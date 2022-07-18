Will We Be Seeing More of AMC's 'Dark Winds'?

As of this writing, an official premiere date for Season 2 of Dark Winds has not yet been announced, but Deadline writes that AMC has greenlit the show for another six-episode run to air some time next year. The renewal comes after the show received a whopping 2.2 million viewers for its premiere on June 12, making it the “No. 5 cable drama premiere of the current season…[and] the No. 1 new series launch in AMC+ history.”

The final episode of Dark Winds, called “HózhóoNaasháa,” airs on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.