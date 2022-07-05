Who Are Lana Del Rey's Siblings? TikTok Wants to Know If Lana Kissed Her Sister in Old Pic

Lana (whose real name is Elizabeth Grant) has two siblings: Caroline Grant and Charlie Hill Grant.

Caroline goes by Chuck, and she’s dedicated to a life of photography and art. Her Instagram, which currently has more than 385,000 followers, is filled with pictures of her professional photos and her experience as a mother. While she was still pregnant, she posted tons of photos with her baby bump. Now that she’s given birth, she’s happy to post pictures with her little one as often as possible.

One of the most recent music videos Lana released for the song “Blue Banisters" features Chuck in many of the scenes.