Here Is Daryl Hannah and Husband Neil Young's Relationship Timeline The couple married in 2018. By Niko Mann Published March 6 2026, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Kill Bill star Daryl Hannah and musician Neil Young want to know more about their relationship timeline. The former couple reportedly dated for seven years before the romance ended, and Daryl went on to marry the "Heart of Gold" singer many years later. So, what is Daryl's relationship timeline with Neil?

Source: Mega

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young's relationship timeline revealed.

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young reportedly began dating in 2014, according to People. They made their relationship public when they attended and led an anti-Keystone XL pipeline protest in Washington, D.C. The couple got married in Atascadero, Calif., back in 2018 on Neil's yacht after dating for four years, per The Guardian. His guitarist, Mark Miller, confirmed the news on social media by congratulating the newlyweds after a friend's post who had attended the nuptials.

Neil had divorced his wife, Pegi Young, after 36 years, and he and Daryl were living in her home in Malibu, Calif., prior to their wedding. According to Variety, Daryl's and Neil's Malibu home burned down in the 2018 Woolsey wildfire.

Neil Young and Daryl Hannah pic.twitter.com/MCyleG4nvb — werth (@werthro) July 20, 2025

"California is vulnerable – not because of poor forest management as DT (our so-called president) would have us think," said Neil at the time, per CBC Radio. "We are vulnerable because of climate change; the extreme weather events and our extended drought is part of it."

Neil has lost two homes in California due to fires. "We are not ill-prepared," he continued. "We are up against something bigger than we have ever seen. It's too big for some to see at all. Firefighters have never seen anything like this in their lives."

Neil Young and Daryl Hannah at a protest in Ventura California. Neil supports @MarkJCarney and Canada.#CarneyForPM pic.twitter.com/TKvISmQ4C0 — Wunderkammer 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@bercbon4) April 19, 2025

The couple is politically active, and they are often seen at protests, although they otherwise keep private. Neil also appeared in Hannah's 2018 film Paradox, and they attended the film premiere at SXSW in Texas in March of that year.

"Daryl did everything," he told Yahoo! Entertainment. "She wrote the script, she went out to the thrift shops and bought all of the costumes herself. She is a real artist, and she knows what she wants. She wrote what everybody said. She gave us good direction throughout the whole thing. … Daryl is great at what she does. She’s a true professional and a joy to work with."