What Is The Meaning Behind "My Boy" by Neil Young? He Recently Performed the Song After 42 Years

Grammy Award-winning singer Neil Young recently performed his old classic, "My Boy," and now, many fans are wondering what the song is about. The audience at Ontario's Lakefield College School was treated to an acoustic performance of the song by the Canadian-American songwriter on May 23, 202, per AXS TV. Neil was performing at a benefit concert in Ontario, Canada.

Even though the weather did not cooperate for the benefit concert, fans remained in the rain to see Neil and paid up to $1,500 for tickets. Neil performed several of his hits, including fan favorites "Old Man," “Sugar Mountain,” “Helpless," "Heart of Gold," and “Long May You Run." "My Boy" was first heard by fans on Neil's 1985 album, "Old Ways."

What is the meaning of Neil Young's "My Boy"?

Fans were excited to see the musician perform "My Boy" again, and many were wondering about the song's meaning. "My Boy" is about Neil's son, Zeke. Zeke was born with cerebral palsy, and Neil hadn't performed "My Boy" since his Solo Trans Tour in 1983. The song is about a father's love for his son.

The lyrics note the speed at which children grow up, and the audience was captivated by Neil's legendary and unique sound. The "Heart of Gold" singer simultaneously incorporated a banjo and harmonica while performing the song. “Why are you growin’ up so fast / My boy?” sang Neil. “Oh, you’d better take your time / Why are you growin’ up so fast / My son?”

Neil Young shared a tribute to his son and father online before the performance.

Neil said he was also thinking of his own father, Canadian sportswriter Scott Young, as he practiced for the performance. Scott died in 2005. "I know he must have heard this song," wrote Neil on his website, Neil Young Archives. "My dad was a great guy, and Zeke is my wonderful son. I think 'My Boy' is my favorite recording of all the ones I have done. I love Ben Keith and Spooner Oldham's playing, as well as all the others on it. They are soulful musicians. I have really been so lucky!"

Fans who want to see the singer-songwriter live will have their chance this summer. Neil's "Love Earth Tour" will begin in Rättvik, Sweden, on June 18. Fans who want to see the legendary performer in the United States will also have their chance. The tour will begin the American leg in Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 8.

