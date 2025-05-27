Why Did the 2025 American Music Awards End Early? Fans Speculate Online Regarding the Show
The American Music Awards began back in 1974, and quickly became the second most popular music-based award show, only behind the Grammys.
The American Music Awards (AMAs) are one of the music industry’s longest-running award shows, as fans often anticipate seeing their favorite artists winning and performing on stage. However, the 2025 event, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, had many questioning a number of issues related to the show, including its early ending.
Why did the 2025 American Music Awards end early?
While there is no official reasoning behind why this year’s show ended early, one of the biggest complaints from fans who watched was that many of the biggest awards were not televised.
They voiced their displeasure that numerous performances at the AMAs were taking up space that could have been given to presenting awards and announcing the winners for viewers at home.
It should be noted that the AMAs moved from its home base of ABC to CBS, which some pointed out may have been a contributing factor to the show feeling disjointed and perhaps ending earlier than anticipated.
What were other complaints from fans?
In addition to the lack of awards presented, fans had other issues with the AMAs as well, including the presence of so many influencers like Kai Cenat and Alix Earle, instead of A-list celebrities. There were also complaints that many of those who were nominated didn’t bother attending.
“It’s honestly ridiculous to watch an entire awards show where no one shows up to accept their awards,” one Reddit user wrote in a megathread of the event. “What’s the point? A bunch of pre-recorded messages and empty seats? If artists can’t be bothered to attend, maybe it’s time to retire the AMAs altogether or rethink the format. Feels like we’re all just watching a glorified PowerPoint presentation. Anyone else feel like this has run its course?”
“Worst award show ever,” a second Redditor bluntly added. “Most A-listers didn’t bother showing up, most winners didn’t even send in a video message when they won, AMAs didn’t even announce 2/3 of the winners. Lastly, it was SO boring! I think people didn’t really vote because there were some odd winners … Very weird and awkward show.”
The Swifties were disappointed Taylor Swift didn't show up.
Known for their extreme passion when it comes to the pop star, the Swifties quickly took to social media and Reddit threads to slam the AMAs for not only Taylor walking away empty-handed, but also for her not showing up after some fans assumed that she would.
“The whole show had such a weird vibe to it,” a Swifty shared on Reddit. “And the muting of fans yelling for Taylor and knowing Trump is in a battle with CBS and hates Taylor (and just tweeted about her recently) makes me wonder what was going on behind the scenes.”
Another simply wrote, “I can’t believe I thought Taylor Swift would attend this.”