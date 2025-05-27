Why Did the 2025 American Music Awards End Early? Fans Speculate Online Regarding the Show The American Music Awards began back in 1974, and quickly became the second most popular music-based award show, only behind the Grammys. By Danielle Jennings Published May 27 2025, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The American Music Awards (AMAs) are one of the music industry’s longest-running award shows, as fans often anticipate seeing their favorite artists winning and performing on stage. However, the 2025 event, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, had many questioning a number of issues related to the show, including its early ending.

Article continues below advertisement

The American Music Awards began back in 1974, and quickly became the second most popular music-based award show, only behind the Grammys. Throughout the show’s 46-year run, it has featured some of the biggest artists in music history with some of the most memorable performances.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did the 2025 American Music Awards end early?

While there is no official reasoning behind why this year’s show ended early, one of the biggest complaints from fans who watched was that many of the biggest awards were not televised. They voiced their displeasure that numerous performances at the AMAs were taking up space that could have been given to presenting awards and announcing the winners for viewers at home.

It should be noted that the AMAs moved from its home base of ABC to CBS, which some pointed out may have been a contributing factor to the show feeling disjointed and perhaps ending earlier than anticipated.

Article continues below advertisement

So that was a waste of time. Literally what was the AMAs this year. Most of the awards weren’t announced. 1/2 the winners they did announce weren’t there (not in their control but still), and it ended like an hour early.



Genuinely wtf. — Cem (@starchaser_lwt) May 27, 2025

What were other complaints from fans?

In addition to the lack of awards presented, fans had other issues with the AMAs as well, including the presence of so many influencers like Kai Cenat and Alix Earle, instead of A-list celebrities. There were also complaints that many of those who were nominated didn’t bother attending.

Article continues below advertisement

The #AMAs ending early, hardly any winners showed up, and they couldn’t get enough seat fillers… pic.twitter.com/wFHh46LaIk — Amberly 🗽GOVBALLNYC 6/7🗽 (@ivAmberly) May 27, 2025

“It’s honestly ridiculous to watch an entire awards show where no one shows up to accept their awards,” one Reddit user wrote in a megathread of the event. “What’s the point? A bunch of pre-recorded messages and empty seats? If artists can’t be bothered to attend, maybe it’s time to retire the AMAs altogether or rethink the format. Feels like we’re all just watching a glorified PowerPoint presentation. Anyone else feel like this has run its course?”

Article continues below advertisement

“Worst award show ever,” a second Redditor bluntly added. “Most A-listers didn’t bother showing up, most winners didn’t even send in a video message when they won, AMAs didn’t even announce 2/3 of the winners. Lastly, it was SO boring! I think people didn’t really vote because there were some odd winners … Very weird and awkward show.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Swifties were disappointed Taylor Swift didn't show up.

Known for their extreme passion when it comes to the pop star, the Swifties quickly took to social media and Reddit threads to slam the AMAs for not only Taylor walking away empty-handed, but also for her not showing up after some fans assumed that she would.