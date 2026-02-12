Why Did John F. Kennedy Jr. and Daryl Hannah Breakup? Here's What We Know John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash on July 16, 1999. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 12 2026, 12:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are revisiting the tumultuous relationship between Kill Bill star Daryl Hannah and the late John F. Kennedy Jr. The former couple was hot and heavy for five years before they ended their romance in 1994.

They first met in the 1980s while they were both vacationing with their families in St. Martin, per People. They met again in 1988 at the wedding of Lee Radziwill to director Herb Ross. Lee is John's aunt, and Herb worked with Hannah on the Julia Roberts and Sally Field tearjerker, Steel Magnolias.



Why did John F. Kennedy Jr. and Daryl Hannah break up?

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Daryl Hannah reportedly had a passionate romance that lasted for five years. Their relationship was tabloid gold, and they were constantly asked about getting married and chased by the paparazzi. Daryl told Entertainment Weekly back in 1993 that it was "annoying" to be constantly asked about marriage.

"It's getting really annoying. I get asked about it all the time," she said, per People. "This morning, I call up my plumber, and even he asks me. Oh, brother, I'm just trying to get my pipes fixed. Why can't people talk about something else?"

The couple broke up in 1994, and people speculated that his mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, wasn't too keen on his relationship with the movie star. However, Sue Wexler, Hannah’s stepmother, dismissed the claim and said her step-daughter described Jackie O as "very warm and affectionate."

Daryl Hannah was upset after JFK Jr. lost control of her dog in Central Park.

Daryl was reportedly upset after JFK Jr. lost control of her dog in Central Park, and it was hit by a car. According to InStyle, the accident led to the couple's demise.

It happened around the same time that Jackie O was on her deathbed from cancer, and Daryl wanted him to fly to Los Angeles with her dog's ashes for the funeral. Daryl was also reportedly upset by John's choice of box for the dog's remains, per author Steven M. Gillon, who wrote America's Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.

Daryl Hannah & John F. Kennedy Jr. attending a basketball game together • 1994 • pic.twitter.com/QQ8qyyep9E — reminiscent (@nostalgicsz) March 15, 2024

"That just infuriated him," said the author. "And even after Jackie died, Daryl had another dog that was sick, and John was up in Martha's Vineyard or Hyannis Port, and Daryl's on the phone talking about her dog all the time, and John is there in the kitchen with his longtime friend Sasha Chermayeff, and he says, 'Can you believe this. I just lost my mom, and all she wants to talk about is her sick dog.'"