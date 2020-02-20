Father Forced His 9-Year-Old Daughter to Adopt Strict Diet and Exercise Regimen

Number one dad of the year? He's not here. In fact, this dude is probably the opposite. He is the worst! This dude is the worst. He took to " Am I the A-hole? " to ask if he was wrong for, as he puts it, "putting my 9-year-old on a diet and 'emotionally damaging' her." Those quotation marks really say it all, to be honest.

He explains that he and his wife split up four years ago when their daughter, M, was 5 years old. He moved away and would only see his daughter on breaks and speak to her on the phone. Last year, he moved back and now he gets his daughter on alternate weeks.

Recently, he "noticed M starting to put on weight. She's not obese," he writes, "but seeing her in person, I've noticed she has a belly which hangs over her waistband, and she wears 12-13 clothes despite being only 9."