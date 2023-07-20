Home > Viral News > Trending Daughter Pays for Lunch Using Mom's Credit Card, Internet Approves In a viral post, a daughter is seen paying for lunch using her mom's credit card and social media users have minted her a genius. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 20 2023, Published 2:49 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@thiswellplannedlife

Parents, be very careful! As quiet as it's kept, teenagers know how to pull a switcheroo on you before you even realize what’s going on. While most folks chalk it up to teens being incredibly intelligent and quick-witted, others simply say they learn the game from their parents.

That said, some parents know the importance of setting their children up for financial success. And many parents typically take the first step of adding their teenagers as authorized users on their credit cards. Now, most people say that credit cards are to be used in an emergency, but some teens know how to use it to their advantage. One TikTok user shared that her daughter pays for lunch using her mother’s credit card. And you know what? We’re not mad at it! Here’s the 4-1-1.

A TikTok user shared that a daughter pays for lunch using her mother’s credit card.

Kris Jenner once said: “You’re doing great sweetie.” And we agree! In a July 17, 2023, TikTok user Chevonne (@thiswellplannedlife) shared a video of her lunch outing with her daughter. Interestingly, her daughter offered to pay for lunch but ended up using her credit card to cover the tab.

“That’s not how paying works 🤦🏾‍♀️, but thanks for the offer,” the video caption reads. As the video starts, you hear the famous Law & Order: SVU theme music play. Then you see a table with plates and glasses and a girl with braids pulling out a credit card.

“My daughter offered to pay for lunch, then whips out her authorized user card,” the text in the video reads. You then see a shot of the bill with an American Express credit card. The frame then switches to the young lady signing the $120 bill as the video ends.

TikTok users have minted Chevonne’s daughter a genius for paying for lunch with her authorized user credit card.

Baby, Chevonne’s daughter is going to go far in life. According to TikTok users, her daughter pulled a genius move by paying for their lunch with her authorized credit card.

After all, with the daughter using the card and the mom paying off her statement on time helps contribute to her credit profile in the future. As expected, TikTok users respect the daughter’s game.

“I’m proud of her, that’s genius 😂😂,” one person said. “That’s awesome you added her though! My son is 18 and already has a 760 credit score. I added him at 13 to a couple of my cards,” another person shared.

“Our good sis is working smart 😂😂,” a user chimed in. Interestingly, other parents in the comment section aired out their grievances about their children doing similar things.

“My daughter does the same, like boo you know I pay for this right? Lol, it’s the thought that counts,” one parent shared. “My daughter literally did the same thing last week at our nail appointment 😂,” another person shared.