Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I'm in Debt Already" — Mom Teaches Kids About Budgeting in Viral Video In a viral video, a mom teaches her kids about budgeting their lifestyle and their response to the lesson is hilarious. The budget is $3,000 a month. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 12 2023, Published 3:53 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@the_arielb

The key to raising responsible children is to teach them valuable morals and lessons that they will use throughout their lives. While it’s true that some parents are partial to the idea of spoiling their kids, others make it a point to grow them into self-sufficient adults — from learning how to balance a checkbook to obtaining proper home economics skills.

Article continues below advertisement

In a viral TikTok video, one mom teaches her kids the art of budgeting. And while the video itself has served up all types of funny on a silver platter, it's a wise example of how teaching your children can yield positive results. Here’s the rundown.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

A mom on teaches her kids about budgeting their lifestyles as adults.

Give this mom her flowers! In a TikTok video, creator @the_arielb shared a video of her teaching her two kids about budgeting. “Teaching my kids about budgeting, they only have $3,000 a month,” the video caption reads. As the video starts, you can see the creator holding up a green index card that reads: “Rent $1,200.”

“And don’t forget, when you get an apartment, usually, say your apartment is $1,200 a month, they will need a first, last, and a security deposit,” Ariel said. “Why do they need last month’s rent if I wasn’t in there?” Ariel’s eldest daughter asks.

Article continues below advertisement

@the_arielb Teaching my kids budgeting, they only have $3,000 a month. 💰 FREE PDF 🔗 in bio ❤️ ♬ original sound - The__Ariel_B

“You’re signing for a year. They just want to make sure you have the money to provide. And that you’re good with your money,” Ariel said. “But I still wasn’t here last month,” Ariel’s eldest daughter says while laughing.

Article continues below advertisement

“When you pay it for a full year we get the first month and the last month so you’ll make sure to say because you already paid for it,” Ariel said. “You won’t leave us out in the wind to try and find another tenant.” Ariel’s daughter reluctantly says "OK," but calls landlords “little scammers.”

Article continues below advertisement

In the next frame, Ariel’s eldest daughter shares her frustration about certain essentials being pricey. “I’m under because the 2010 used car is $400. I’m on a bike that’s $60,” the daughter says. As Ariel asks what she’ll do about her bike if it’s raining, the daughter says she “doesn’t have any choice.”

Ariel went on to up the ante by asking her daughter about her future child, and she says that she has no interest in having children. “Oh, you’re going to have to write me a lot of money in your will,” Ariel’s daughter said.

Article continues below advertisement

Ariel asked her daughter what are her views on adulthood and she said, "I’m in debt already." LOL! “It’s not even real money,” Ariel’s daughter says. “I have nothing. I already crossed off $486 on my ones. Where did my freedom go? Where did my friends go? Where does this say 'got money for friends'? Nothing. I have no money at all.”

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users love that Ariel is teaching her daughters the art of budgeting.

The worst thing parents can do is set their child up for failure. So the fact that Ariel has decided to hit the ground running with her kids is amazing and social media has taken notice. “I love this because my parents didn’t teach me anything. I had to learn it all on my own,” one person commented.

“The fact that this is real life is sad. I live in Cali and pay $2,800 for an apartment 😭,” another user shared. Many folks also appreciated the reaction Ariel’s daughter had since it’s really what most people go through while navigating adulthood.

Article continues below advertisement