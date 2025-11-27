Daughter Finds Bad Word “Loophole” on Mom’s Rewards Chart, Internet Loves It "Excellent use of free will." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 27 2025, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @behind_da_pine

A mom who implements a daily rewards chart for her daughter had the internet cracking up. That's because, according to the grid of stickers, it's clear which areas her child chooses to excel in and one specific section she'd rather eschew. TikTok user @behind_da_pine uploaded a clip to the popular social media application highlighting the chart in question.

"My daughter did the math and realized that she only needs to get six out of seven stickers a day, to still get her prize," the mom says at the top of the video. As she speaks, she shows off the board that she uses, along with the sticker system to ensure that she gets a daily prize.

Judging from the way the calendar's set up, the TikToker's daughter has seven daily categories she can excel in that'll net her a treat. They are as follows: Clean toys No saying bad words Brush teeth Stay in bed Be kind at school No hitting or kicking Eating food

If she goes a whole day of fulfilling six of these categories, then she'll get a prize. And her "I Did It Reward Chart" consistently shows achievements for all of these categories, save for one: foul language.

The TikToker explains that her child has a penchant for speaking with a potty mouth. "This is the one she decided she's going to sacrifice." As the parent continued, she delineated the way in which her daughter chooses to immediately disqualify herself for nabbing a sticker in this category.

"Every morning she hits me with a good morning motherf--ker. And that's how our day begins," she tells her viewers. In a caption for her post, the mom ruminated on increasing the sticker threshold for her kid to earn gifts.

Source: TikTok | @behind_da_pine

"Time to increase the amount of stickers she needs for a good behavior prize," she penned. Several folks who replied to the mom's video shared love for her daughter's attitude towards the reward system. "She’s committed to the bit and I admire her for it," one penned.

Another remarked, "I support this girl math." Whereas another said that this is a sign that the mom's daughter understands linguistic nuance. "That just shows she understands there’s a time and place for bad language. Great job on that, cause not all parents help their kids understand it," they penned.

One person said that as long as the child was fulfilling all of the other responsibilities listed on the board, then she's doing pretty well. "Well her teeth are clean and she’s nice at school so I say she’s doing pretty good," they wrote.

Source: TikTok | @behind_da_pine

And it's a sentiment that was corroborated by someone else on the app who said they work with children: "As a child therapist and a mom, you are doing a great job. Her decision-making is impressive and I respect her creativity."

There were some folks who stated they noticed on Thursday and Friday of the same week the TikToker's daughter decided to not do any of the things listed on the board. As one commenter on the application put it: "She woke up on Thursday and Friday and chose chaos."

But the kid's mom replied that she actually admired her daughter for making that choice: "She sure did lmao I love that for her tho. I very much let her be herself, even tho I get judgment for it. I don’t think teaching her to obey will serve her later in life. That’s just my opinion."

Source: TikTok | @behind_da_pine

Reward charts have been used in classrooms and by parents/guardians for quite some time. The online kid-centric website discussed some of the benefits of utilizing reward charts to ensure children adopt healthy long-term habits.

The website called these charts "a way of guiding children towards positive behavior." Additionally, they could also be utilized to help discourage "challenging behavior, like hitting, and replacing it with positive behavior, like being gentle."