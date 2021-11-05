Where Is Daun Slagle Now? Details on the Sole Survivor of the "Happy Face Killer"

ABC's weekly program 20/20 delves into human interest stories and typically discovers surprising information. On Friday, Nov. 5, the two-hour show airs an in-depth exploration of serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson, also known as the " Happy Face Killer ."

The episode doesn't focus too much on Jesperson's story, though. Instead, it centers around a woman named Laverne Pavlinac who tried to frame her boyfriend, John Sosnovske, for the murder of Taunja Bennett (Jesperson's first victim in 1990) to escape their abusive relationship.

While the police and other authorities thought they had the right guy, the actual killer, Jesperson, carried out several murders over the next five years. However, there was one individual who survived Jesperson's attacks: Daun Slagle.