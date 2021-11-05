'20/20' Is Telling the Story of a Woman Who Falsely Implicated Her Boyfriend in a Murder

Sosnovske was released from prison when Jesperson came forward, and his life sentence was revoked. Pavlinac, on the other hand, did not have her conviction overturned (although she was released from prison).

“Pavlinac has selfishly engaged in an obsessive and persistent obstruction of justice which deflected the investigation at an early stage, causing it to focus on her boyfriend, Sosnovske, while the real killer remained free to kill again and again,” the judge insisted.

Since then, we don’t know exactly what happened to Sosnovske and Pavlinac. Pavlinac passed away in 2003, and Sosnovske died in 2013, although their causes of death are unknown.

