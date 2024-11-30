Home > Human Interest "She's Safe and Good" — Dave Ramsey Gives Update on Domestic Violence Victim Danielle "This is not a house problem and it's not a debt problem, you and your son are in danger." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 30 2024, 9:05 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@daveramsey

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

The Dave Ramsey Show is all about offering financial advice — whether it’s helping people get out of debt or manage their bills. But every so often, Dave Ramsey gets calls that go beyond money issues. He’s heard from people hiding in closets asking how to get their in-laws out of the house, or from wives whose husbands won’t stop playing video games and won’t get a job. But in mid-2024, Dave received a call that took a shocking turn.

A woman named Danielle reached out for advice on selling her home, but things quickly escalated when Dave learned she was also a victim of domestic abuse. Her alleged abuser was standing outside while she spoke with him. With fear in her voice, Dave urged her to get help from law enforcement. In August 2024, Dave shared an update on what happened after that call, and we've got all the details.

Dave Ramsey gives an update on caller Danielle, a domestic violence victim.

In an update, Dave revealed that after he got off the phone with Danielle, a man named John — who he spoke with in the Facebook update — skilled in trauma and crisis intervention counseling, immediately took over the call.

John admitted, "Things got pretty dicey there for a minute," but Dave confirmed that the police were notified and responded quickly, detaining Danielle's boyfriend and placing him in jail. As Dave put it, "The young man is sitting where he should be now, in a cage, which is where people like that belong. I think they call that a jail, but I call it a cage."

Not only did Dave and his team ensure the police were involved, but they also connected Danielle with financial counseling. "She does have some crisis financial situations as well," Dave noted, adding that they linked her with domestic violence resources in Tampa for additional support.

What happened on the call between Dave Ramsey and Danielle?

The call begins with Dave asking a woman, later identified as Danielle, who owns the home, as we learn from the clip Dave shared on TikTok. She reveals that she and her son's father live together, but their situation is far from ideal. Despite the challenging living conditions, Danielle is the sole owner of the house.

When Dave senses the situation is less than favorable, he asks when her boyfriend is leaving. Her hesitation prompts Dave to reply, "Tonight," because "you sound really afraid to me."

With fear in her voice, Danielle explains that her boyfriend is standing outside with her. She then discloses that she has about $16,000 in debt, including a car loan, credit card debt, and medical bills from the birth of her son, which she receives no help with.

Danielle says she makes roughly $44,000 a year and is 32 years old. While Dave isn't entirely sure if selling her home is the right solution, it's clear that she's facing a much larger personal issue. Dave recommends that she get in her car and go to her family’s house, as she mentioned that her father and brother live nearby.

Danielle replies that this won't work, and when Dave suggests calling the police, she insists they’ve already been involved. Dave, in a fatherly tone, responds, "I’m about to go through it again."