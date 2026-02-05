Where Is Davecat From 'My Strange Addiction' Now? Here's What We Know Davecat was married to a synthetic doll on the show. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 5 2026, 1:46 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / TLC UK

Fans of the reality TV show My Strange Addiction on TLC want to know where one of the program's stars, Davecat, is now. The reality TV star and his wife, Sidore, appeared together on the show. However, Sidore didn't say much on the show, mostly due to the fact that she was a synthetic doll.

Davecat reportedly saved his money for a year to buy his wife online for $6,000, per The Atlantic. Davecat also had a synthetic doll mistress, and people who were fascinated by his lifestyle want to know what he's up to these days. So, where is Davecat now?

Where is Davecat from 'My Strange Addiction' now?

Davecat bought his synthetic wife, Sidore, online from RealDoll, a doll manufactured by Abyss Creations. The dolls have silicone skin and fake tongues, and they were made for sex. However, Davecat "married" his doll and doubled down with a silicone mistress. "I can't live without my RealDoll," he said. "She's my wife." He said that getting his doll dressed and brushing her hair brought them closer together.

His story was shared on My Strange Addiction back in 2011, and according to psychologist Dr John Zajecka, Davecat was living in a fantasy. "Most people find it soothing to live in a fantasy life, to fantasise or even to daydream," he said. "It really becomes problematic when that becomes the predominant way that they live their life."

However, Davecat said at the time that his doll was everything he'd "dreamed of," per Vice. "Her skin was so lifelike, and her eyes—I could have stared into them forever," he said. Davecat was living in Detroit, Mich., and he explained how freeing it was to be involved with a doll. "First of all, it’s very freeing," he said. "If you want to be alone, you can be alone. If you want company, you can have it. Whatever you want, whenever you want, you can have it."

"There’s a phrase in the iDollitor community that I love," he added. "Crude as it may sound, 'Losers whine about not having a girlfriend. Winners go home and f--k a doll.' There’s a point at which you say, 'I don’t want to be lonely anymore, and I’m going to do something about it.' There’s also the fact that I’ve always found the idea of gynoids and synthetic women attractive." Davecat is still living with Sidore, per NPR. He also has several other dolls named Elena, Miss Winter, and Dyanne Bailey.