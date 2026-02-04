Good for Her! ‘RHOSLC’s’ Bronwyn Newport Is Dating a Younger Male Model With Ties to Bravo "It’s new, but they’re enjoying getting to know one another. Bronwyn's really happy." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 4 2026, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bronwynnewport, @goodbehavior

As their time on the show played out, Bronwyn fiercely defended her husband and their marriage. However, in December 2025, the pair confirmed in a statement that they were separating after nine years of marriage. Now, the mother of one is back on the dating scene and turned heads when she stepped out with a new beau. So, who is Bronwyn dating? Here’s the scoop.

Who is Bronwyn Newport dating?

While Bronwyn hasn't officially confirmed anything, she appears to be dating model Brandon Good. On Feb. 3, 2026, photographers spotted them attending The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt's Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Bronwyn confirmed she was there, sharing an Instagram carousel of herself in a stunning black dress and matching lipstick to fit the show's theme. However, Brandon opted to hard-launch their budding romance with an Instagram story confirming their date night.

"Date night Broadway Chicago opening," he wrote over a photo of himself taking a mirror selfie. Brandon also posted another story, this time of him and Bronwyn together. The couple snapped a photo while attending Paris Fashion Week, where he wore an elongated yellow trench coat and an all-black outfit to match the Bravolebrity, who was also wearing a trench coat, except hers was black and looked like a gown. She also styled the look with black sunglasses. "Things got cinematic," he wrote on the story.

Although Brandon was seemingly open to showing off his new lady, she didn't join him in posting IG Stories of them together. However, she happily posed next to him when they were photographed on the show and, according to People, is smitten with her new love interest.

"They’ve been seeing each other for a few weeks," a source told the outlet. "It’s new, but they’re enjoying getting to know one another. Bronwyn's really happy."

Bronwyn's new beau, Brandon Good, has been labeled a "housewife hunter."

Bronwyn will likely be spending more time in New York as her and Brandon's relationship blossoms. The reality star's beau is a fashion model who is signed to Two Management. Brandon also has a company called The Good Method and a podcast of the same name. On his company's website, he shared that he offers training and courses for people who struggle with overthinking. "This helps you stop overthinking, move without tension, and show up without pretending," the website read.

As reports of his and Bronwyn's relationship surfaced, social media sleuths discovered she isn't the first housewife he's been linked to. In 2025, he posed with The Real Housewives of New York City star LuAnn de Lesseps for Playgirl. While the photo prompted the Instagram blog Bravo and Cocktails to label him a "housewife hunter," it appears nothing happened between them after the shoot.

Brandon's Instagram shows he's also good friends with fashion designer Cristian Siriano, who is also tight with Bronwyn. In December 2025, she commented under a carousel post of them attending a New York Knicks game and said she was "jealous" she couldn't attend the bro date.