Who Is Bronwyn Newport's First Husband? The 'RHOSLC' Star's Past Resurfaced on Instagram Bronwyn married her first husband before she joined 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' in Season 5. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 23 2025, 5:47 p.m. ET

When any new Housewife enters the Bravo universe, it's only a matter of time before the internet does what it does best — find something negative about their lives. No matter if they come in hot or with peace at the forefront, if there's some digging to do, Bravoholics will know it and report on it well before the Housewife's potential second season.

While Bronwyn Newport entered Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City with her quirky fashion sense and questionable affection for large dogs, her personal life became far more interesting to fans. As her first season continued, viewers wondered of her and her husband, Todd Bradley's marriage was secretly on the rocks. After Season 5 wrapped, even more suspicions surfaced regarding Bronwyn's love life pre-Todd, including her first husband. Here's what the Bravolebrity has said about her first husband and their marriage.

What happened to Bronwyn Newport's first husband?

Social media commenters obsessed with all things RHOSLC took shots at Bronwyn on April 22, 2025. In an X (formerly Twitter) post gossip social account Reality TV Bliss posted several screenshots of Bronwyn with her first Brodie Jonathan Stringer, with her and Gwen. The photos showed the family of three posing outside, with some showing the three of them together and others showing Gwen and Bronwyn playing.

The account also posted a screenshot from a past Q&A of Bronwyn telling a fan that, before Todd, it had "been just us two." Reality TV Bliss then implied the fashion influencer lied about Gwen not having a paternal figure in her life pre-Todd to "erase" her past with her first husband.

Bronwyn telling public lies to #RHOSLC fans. She was married before Todd. Her daughter called him daddy. Bronwyn marries Todd. Remember at the reunion Bronwyn said when she caught Todd cheating he bought her a ring and made 5 new promises. One of them was promising to care… pic.twitter.com/adrrF8biK9 — Reality TV Bliss (@RealityTVBliss) April 23, 2025

"Bronwyn telling public lies to #RHOSLC fans," the account said. "She was married before Todd. Her daughter called him daddy. Bronwyn marries Todd. Remember at the reunion Bronwyn said when she caught Todd cheating he bought her a ring and made 5 new promises. One of them was promising to care for her daughter. He didn’t do that in the beginning. The only dad her daughter knew has been erased by her lies."

Source: Bravo

Bronwyn said she was "disgusted" by the assumptions made about her regarding her ex-husband.

Bronwyn clapped back against the claims she purposely kept her daughter from her first husband. In an Instagram Story post reposted by The Real Housewives Zone, she screenshotted the post and addressed the "nonsensical" rumors head on. "I'm torn," Bronwyn explained. "I appreciate knowing when something this nonsensical is said, but I also wish people wouldn't send me all the nastiness I didn't engage with on Twitter to my insta dms."

She also explained that, while she's fine when false rumors about her spread, but said she had to set the record straight for her daughter's sake. In her post, she clarified that her first husband isn't Gwen's father and that her daughter "has never called anyone by the title dad," explaining her "short marriage" to Brodie happened after her daughter was born. She then reiterated that Gwen's dad, whom she met while attending Bringham Young University, died when Gwen was a toddler.

"For years before that marriage, and for years after it was only us two," Bronwyn explained. "Since then, Todd is the closest she has. I am disgusted and done with people discussing my daughter. My ill advised, brief marriage (which I have always referenced in my many public q&a’s and never hidden) to this man does not make him Gwen’s father."