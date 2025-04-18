'RHOSLC' Star Bronwyn Newport’s Felony Allegations Have Fans Comparing Her to Jen Shah "Yes, she is a snake and no better than Jen." By Danielle Jennings Published April 18 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

It’s been a few months since Bravo’s highly addictive Real Housewives of Salt Lake City aired its final episode of the three-part reunion to wrap up Season 5, but the ladies are already filming, and drama has ensued, this time surrounding Bronwyn Newport and felony allegations.

Franchise newbie Bronwyn is heading into her second season with a lot of questions that need answering, specifically as it relates to her legal history — which allegedly includes some fraudulent activity.

Source: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

What’s going on with Bronwyn Newport’s felony allegations?

Weeks into filming the upcoming sexily season, the RHOSLC cast recently filmed in the Caribbean for the annual cast trip, but according to OK! Magazine, Bronwyn arrived late due to the allegations that she was previously involved in committing identity theft and grand theft.

Per the outlet, the allegations were initially uncovered by YouTube blogger Dana Bowling, host of Daily Dose of Dana, who admitted that while she is “not sure” of the allegations against Bronwyn, there are reports that the RHOSLC star was charged with identity theft and grand theft, both felonies, back in 2021.

Dana added that she was informed that Instagram page Bravo Boo was contacted about Bronwyn’s “fraud charges in 2018 that resulted in her being fired from her finance job,” per OK!

Rumors of the allegations began surfacing in March 2025 when Bravo Snark Side shared screenshots of the alleged charges against Bronwyn — including one from the Superior Court of California in San Francisco County that read, "Bronwyn Alison Newport Bradley charged with identity theft, and grand theft in 2021. Both are felony charges.” Bronwyn has yet to publicly comment on the allegations.

Is Bronwyn Newport the new Jen Shah?

Long-time fans of RHOSLC are well aware of the legal saga surrounding former housewife Jen Shah, who is currently incarcerated for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, but now some fans are wondering if Bronwyn is the latest criminal in the midst. Some on social media are pointing back to a January 2025 interview with fellow RHOSLC cast member Lisa Barlow, who had some interesting comments about Bronwyn that initially appeared to be drama between the two, but in hindsight could have deeper meaning.

Wtf how is Lisa Barlow going to say that Bronwyn is worse than Jen Shah who punched Heather in the face and scammed the elderly… like wtf ??? #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/EUMhHUqHu9 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) January 24, 2025

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lisa shared her feelings about Bronwyn. “Yes, she is a snake and no better than Jen actually probably worse lying to people hurting people making up stuff that didn’t happen. It’s pretty sh—tty,” she wrote at the time, per Yahoo! As of now, there is no actual proof or confirmation from Bronwyn that she was ever charged with identity theft or grand theft, but it appears that the allegations will be a big part of her season six storyline.

