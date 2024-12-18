Some 'RHOSLC' Aren't Buying That Todd Ever Cheated on Bronwyn During Their Marriage Bronwyn mentions "infidelity" on the show. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 18 2024, 1:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bronwynnewport

Almost from the moment Bronwyn Newport was introduced in Season 5 of The Real housewives of Salt Lake City, she was scrutinized for her marriage to Todd Bradley, who is more than 20 years older than her and obviously wealthy. When fans aren't wondering about the ins and outs of the marriage, Bronwyn's co-star Heather Gay is.

Now, thanks to a promo that seems to hint at infidelity, some fans want to know if Todd cheated on Bronwyn at some point in their marriage. They were together long before RHOSLC and, chances are, they will remain together after Bronwyn's first season on the Bravo show. But there is always the chance that things aren't as solid as a "housewife" claims them to be.

Did Todd cheat on Bronwyn on 'RHOSLC'?

During a promo ahead of the Dec. 18 episode of RHOSLC, Bronwyn tells the ladies, "Want to know the real truth about Todd?" Then, the word "infidelity" is thrown in there, which caused some fans to gasp a little at the idea that Todd was unfaithful to Bronwyn at some point. But so far, outside of the show, Bronwyn has not revealed any cheating, by Todd or by her, throughout the course of their relationship and marriage.

It's possible that her words were edited for the promo and that there is something else she wants to tell the ladies. It wouldn't be the first time that reality TV editing made something look different than what it really is. Maybe things aren't perfect between Bronwyn and Todd, but not so imperfect that one of them cheated. Or, Bronwyn's "infidelity" remark could be about a previous relationship she had prior to meeting Todd.

One fan wrote on Reddit, "I have a feeling she'll be talking about her ex-husband being unfaithful and how it wrecked her but Todd came in and healed her. Bravo always manipulates those teasers." Another Redditor commented on the same thread that the cheating theory is all thanks to "editing" from Bravo, and that's entirely possible.

Bronwyn and Todd allegedly lived separately at one point.

Although there is no concrete evidence about Todd cheating on Bronwyn, there is proof that something might have happened at some point between them. According to details obtained by The U.S. Sun about a lawsuit regarding one of their dogs attacking someone, the couple lived apart for a period of time. The lawsuit said that, between 2016 and 2018, Todd lived in San Francisco while Bronwyn lived in Salt Lake City.