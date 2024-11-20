Is 'RHOSLC' Newbie Bronwyn Still Married to Her "Toddfather" Amid Suspicions From Fans?

Not all Real Housewives stars have to be wives, and in many cases, they aren't. So if Bronwyn Newport and her husband Todd Bradley call it quits on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she's in good company. But are Bronwyn and Todd still together? There are some fan theories about their marriage after the drama on their anniversary trip played out on the show.

On RHOSLC, Todd was very much the "Toddfather" as Bronwyn calls him on a group trip. He was also no nonsense when it came to drama during their anniversary meals with most of the other cast, and fans clocked lots of uncharacteristic behavior from Bronwyn as she seemed to subdue herself when needed in Todd's presence. This led to questions and even rumors about the status of their marriage now, outside of the show.

Are Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley still together?

As of now, Bronwyn and Todd are still together. Bronwyn hasn't said anything on social media or otherwise about divorcing her husband of eight years. And on the show, she has been vocal about Todd's involvement in her daughter Gwen's life, despite Gwen being from a previous relationship. But Todd's behavior has some fans wondering if things will be over soon, possibly because of RHOSLC.

On a Reddit thread about Bronwyn and Todd's relationship and dynamic, one user commented, "This guy reeks of being controlling at the very least, but there may be more to it than that." In another thread, some fans likened Todd and Bronwyn's relationship to that of Erika Jayne and Tom Gerardi, which was seen as very problematic to viewers on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I think it's as bad as Tom and Erika," a user commented. "I don't think Todd has secretly and criminally blown all their money, but her body language around him is hard for me to watch. He is 100% the boss in that relationship." But, despite some fan criticism and even concern, Todd and Bronwyn appear to still be together.

'RHOSLC' fans think Bronwyn signed up for the show to leave Todd.

Aside from rumors and theories about Bronwyn and Todd's relationship being different from what viewers have seen as a whole, some RHOSLC fans think Bronwyn is on her way out of the marriage. And, because of that, at least according to some fans, she wanted to go on the show to secure her own future. To be fair, though, other fans see Todd as someone who is just uncomfortable filming, and that could very well be the case.