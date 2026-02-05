Where Ann Curry’s Life Ended up and What She’s Doing Now After Leaving 'The Today Show' From morning TV staple to purpose-driven journalist, Ann Curry’s career took an unexpected but meaningful turn. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 5 2026, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For years, Ann Curry was a familiar face in millions of homes, delivering news with warmth and thoughtful questions on the Today show. Her calm presence made mornings feel a little more grounded, even when the headlines weren’t easy. Sadly, that chapter of her life didn’t last forever. When she stepped away from the iconic program, viewers were left wondering what would come next for her.

So, where is Ann Curry now? Unsurprisingly, her exit sparked conversation, speculation, and plenty of curiosity. Turns out, Ann was able to reinvent herself and walk down a slightly different path of journalism.

Ann Curry now focuses on meaningful reporting far beyond daily morning television.

After leaving Today, Ann didn’t walk away from journalism. Instead, she shifted toward work that allowed her to dive deeper into stories that mattered to her. Without the fast pace of daily broadcasts, she found space to focus on long-form reporting and special projects that explored global issues and human experiences.

According to TV Insider, she continued anchoring and producing stories that required time, care, and thoughtful storytelling. These weren’t quick segments between weather updates. They were in-depth looks at communities, crises, and people whose voices often go unheard. In many ways, this change brought Ann back to the heart of why she became a journalist in the first place.

Her departure from 'The Today Show' later sparked important conversations about workplace culture.

For a long time, Ann stayed relatively quiet about the circumstances surrounding her exit. Over the years, she opened up more about the challenges she faced behind the scenes, including feeling unsupported during difficult moments at the network. Rather than focusing on blame, Ann’s reflections highlighted broader issues within media workplaces. Her honesty resonated with many who saw similar struggles in their own careers.

It also helped shift public understanding of her departure, showing it wasn’t simply a career move but part of a much larger story about navigating power dynamics and respect in high-profile environments.

Ann now uses her platform to support others in journalism.

Per People Magazine, one of the most notable moments in Ann’s post-Today career came when she publicly supported journalist Brooke Nevils after Brooke shared her experiences involving Matt Lauer. Ann praised Brooke’s bravery and emphasized how difficult it can be for people to come forward in powerful industries.

Her words weren’t just symbolic. They reflected Ann’s long-standing commitment to integrity and compassion in journalism. By standing with others, she helped amplify conversations about accountability and fairness, reminding people that journalism isn’t only about reporting stories, but also about creating safer spaces within the profession itself.

She continues blending storytelling with advocacy and global awareness.

While she’s no longer a daily fixture on network television, Ann remains deeply involved in projects that center on human rights and global issues. Her work has taken her around the world, shining light on communities facing challenges many people never see up close.

Instead of chasing ratings, she’s chosen stories with lasting impact. It’s a quieter kind of influence, but one that aligns closely with her values. For longtime fans, it feels like a natural evolution rather than a disappearance.

Ann also helps shape the next generation of journalists.