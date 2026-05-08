Did LEGO Really Change Its Age Rating for David Attenborough’s 100th Birthday? "There's no age limit for those who never stop playing." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 8 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega;Instagram/@lego

Toymaker LEGO Group did something epic, and it’s all to honor the famous wildlife presenter Sir David Attenborough, who celebrated his 100th birthday on May 8, 2026. David is known around the world for helping bring wildlife and nature into the living rooms of millions of homes through his work on The Blue Planet, The Private Life of Plants, and Life on Earth.

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While you’d expect LEGO to honor his birthday by maybe creating a wildlife-inspired set, the company took its efforts a bit further. It appears to have changed the age rating on its products. But is this a permanent change? Here’s what to know about it.

All about the David Attenborough LEGO age update.

Source: LEGO Photos used with permission. ©2025 The LEGO Group.

After Sir David Attenborough turned 100 in May 2026, it became a running joke that he was officially too old to play with LEGO, since the boxes containing those tiny pieces that can create something as magical as the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle are labeled for ages 4-99. Obviously, that’s just the recommended age range, as it doesn’t mean anyone is actually prohibited from playing with them.

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But with David having turned a century old, people decided they’d call attention to it by pointing out that his time with LEGO was officially over. But then LEGO chimed in, adding to the viral conversation by posting a photo of a LEGO box with an updated age range, changing it from 4-99 to 4-100+, which would officially throw David back into the pool of people “permitted” to play with the iconic building bricks.

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LEGO captioned the post, “Happy 100th birthday, Sir David Attenborough. There’s no age limit for those who never stop playing,” while also writing on the photo, “Updated for you, Sir David.” The company even zoomed in on the age range to show it had indeed been changed to accommodate his recent birthday.

Naturally, people were pretty pleased by LEGO’s move, especially since many consider David a “national treasure.” One commenter wrote, “Well done, LEGO,” while others suggested LEGO consider doing a collaboration with David or make a set inspired by his work.

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But did LEGO actually implement this change across factories, meaning all boxes will now accommodate 100+ individuals? Or was it simply a kind gesture to acknowledge David’s birthday while also joining in on the viral joke?

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Did LEGO actually change its age rating?

It’s not entirely clear just yet. LEGO hasn’t issued any formal announcements or press releases indicating it’s revamping its age rating from 4-99 to 4-100+, despite posting about it on Instagram. It seems the post was likely a playful nod to honor Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday, and that may be the extent of it.

Beautiful tribute.

Lego turning a simple packaging tweak into a celebration of lifelong curiosity is perfect for Attenborough. No age limit for those who never stop playing, wise words for all of us. Happy 100th, Sir David. 🧱🌍 — Emmanuel Alabi (@moviesempires) May 8, 2026

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Still, given how much love and praise the company received over the birthday post, LEGO may want to consider officially updating the age rating to accommodate older builders who still enjoy playing with the interlocking bricks.