Why Did 'Arrested Development' Star Will Arnett Stop Hosting 'LEGO Masters'?

Over the course of five seasons of LEGO Masters, Will Arnett proved that he is a wonderful host for the reality competition series. With his signature humor, the actor led audiences through the competition that involved people building creative LEGO constructions in order to win a trophy and a cash prize. But all good things come to an end. Will Arnett will be replaced by Nick Cannon in the sixth season of the series.

Nick Cannon enjoyed one of the most successful years of his career in 2024. The actor was seen as himself in episodes of I Can See Your Voice and The West Coast Hustle. Becoming the host of LEGO Masters will be the next step in a career that leaves a lasting legacy in reality television. Nick is expected to bring his signature charisma to the show centered around a friendly competition. But why is Nick replacing Will as the host of the series?

Why is Will Arnett leaving 'LEGO Masters'?

Fox hasn't given any concrete reason as to why Will Arnett will no longer work as the host of LEGO Masters. TV Insider believes that the actor's busy schedule is the reason behind his departure, with Will set to appear in several upcoming movies and television series. The actor is currently set to star in Is This Thing On?, the next movie directed by Bradley Cooper. Laura Dern and Amy Sedaris will also be seen in the project.

Beyond his role in the upcoming movie, Will Arnett will continue to be heard as Needles in Twisted Metal, Peacock's acclaimed video game adaptation. The actor established himself as a comedic powerhouse thanks to his roles in Arrested Development and BoJack Horseman.

As Gob Bluth, Will stole plenty of the scenes he shared with performers such as Jason Bateman and the late Jessica Walter. Decades after that show first appeared on television, Will continues to show the world why his comedic talents have remained relevant for so long.

How does somebody win in 'LEGO Masters'?

Every season of LEGO Masters presents the contestants with new challenges they have to overcome. The teams of competitors are selected and given a theme to work with for their LEGO creations. The Brickmasters, the professional judges who determine who takes home the prize, are then sent to evaluate what the teams came up with. The winners of the competition take home a LEGO trophy and a $100,000 cash prize.

The fourth season of LEGO Masters featured 12 teams attempting to prove that they were the best builders on the show. After several episodes of heated competition, business partners Christopher and Robert were declared the winners of the season.