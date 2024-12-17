Meet the Stars Joining the Fun in Season 3 of 'LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular' Season 3 of 'LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular' pairs LEGO lovers with celebrity partners to tackle festive building challenges. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 17 2024, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: Fox

The holiday season just got a whole lot more cheerful with the return of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular! This festive spinoff series is officially back for a third year, inviting four LEGO lovers to team up with a celebrity partner and take on a series of fun, holiday-themed building challenges. Kicking off on Dec. 10, 2024, this latest season promises even more creativity, competition, and cheer, all while raising money for a charity of the winning team's choice.

As we gear up for the second episode of this two-part holiday special, it's the perfect time to reacquaint ourselves with the stars joining the fun this year. With that said, here's what you need to know about the celebrities who will be teaming up with a few talented LEGO enthusiasts in Season 3 of the LEGO Masters holiday special!

Sophia Bush

Among the star-studded lineup for the third annual LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is Sophia Bush! The talented actress, best known for her memorable roles in One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D., and Good Sam, is teaming up with none other than fan-favorite Corey D. Samuels, a former contestant from Season 1.

Eric McCormack

Another celebrity competing during Season 3 of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular is Canadian and American actor Eric McCormack. He's best known for his iconic roles as Will Truman on Will & Grace, Grant MacLaren in Travelers, and Dr. Daniel Pierce in Perception, Eric is bringing his star power and creativity to the LEGO building table this season. He's teamed up with the skillful and fan-favorite Season 3 contestant Christine Blandino.

Holly Robinson Peete

A familiar face we haven't seen in a while is back in action for LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular: Holly Robinson Peete! The actress, known for her iconic roles in 21 Jump Street, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, and For Your Love, is bringing her charm and creativity to the holiday-themed competition. She's paired up with fan-favorite Aaron Newman, a former contestant from Season 1, and together, they will definitely add some fun to the building challenges.

Lil Rel Howery

Last but certainly not least, the hilarious Lil Rel Howery is joining Season 3 of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. Best known for his standout roles as Robert Carmichael on The Carmichael Show and as Rod Williams in the hit 2017 film Get Out, Lil Rel has been a comedy staple for years. The stand-up comedian and actor also created and starred in the short-lived TV series Rel. For this holiday-themed competition, he's paired with fan-favorite Season 3 contestant Stephen Joo.