The Golden Brick Makes Its Season 3 Appearance in 'LEGO Masters' — What Is It?

If you grew up playing with Lego blocks as a kid, then LEGO Masters may be the show for you. In this reality competition on Fox, teams of two adult Lego-building experts compete to create the most spectacular Lego constructs based on different themes and challenges. The series is hosted by Will Arnett, who is known among Lego fans for voicing Lego Batman in the Lego Movie film series.

Contestants compete for a grand prize total of $100,000 and a LEGO Masters trophy.