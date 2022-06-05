‘LEGO Masters’ Found Room for Its 5 Million Bricks at an Atlanta Soundstage

“Every episode takes about three days to shoot,” Anthony said of the LEGO Masters production. “Will says you have 18 hours to build it, but there are breaks that you don’t see on camera. We are very humane! Of course, to make it exciting for television, you don’t see all that stuff. … The build takes 18 hours and you have to follow each one of the build team in edits. So, we have hours and hours of footage to sift through.”