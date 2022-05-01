"The Giganotosaurus, who's the one that takes down our T-Rex [in the footage], I knew that that's the largest carnivore known to humankind and I really wanted to make sure that we held her back to make sure that we had a villain for the third movie," Trevorrow said. "We are introducing a major villain and a rivalry in a lot of ways."

He added to Empire Magazine, "I wanted something that felt like the Joker. It just wants to watch the world burn."