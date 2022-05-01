What Is the New Dinosaur in 'Jurassic World: Dominion'? What to KnowBy Anna Garrison
May. 1 2022, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
The Jurassic Park franchise is filled with all kinds of prehistoric creatures, including some that creative directors made up for the sake of the films. The latest installment in the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, recently released a new trailer highlighting all sorts of dinosaurs that audiences haven't seen before.
Previous films had a massive hybrid dinosaur known as an Indominus rex at the center of their troubles, but what's the new, big bad dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion? Here's what we know about the new species introduced this time around.
What is the new dinosaur in 'Jurassic World: Dominion'?
Lucky for fans of paleontology and Jurassic Park everywhere, there's more than just one new dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion. Per Total Film, the first five minutes of Jurassic World: Dominion showed feathered dinosaurs in a Jurassic Park movie for the very first time. In the past, fans have been upset at the lack of feathers on the dinosaurs in the films, which are scientifically accurate.
The specific type of feathered dinosaurs fans will be seeing up close and personal are called Moros intrepidus, which is a type of tyrannosaur. Shortly after the five-minute clip was released, director Colin Trevormorrow took to Twitter to show off some of the new species.
Fans might be most surprised to learn that the biggest reveal for Jurassic World: Dominion is the Giganotosaurus, a real dinosaur that existed during the Late Cretaceous period. The size of a Giganotosaurus is said to rival the Tyrannosaurus rex, and the creature was homeothermic, which means "warm-blooded." Being warm-blooded gave Giganotosaurus a metabolism in the realm of mammals and allowed for faster growth than other dinosaurs.
Colin Trevormorrow revealed to Slash Film in 2021 that he had been saving the Giganotosaurus as a "villain" to face off against the T-rex in this third Jurassic World installment since the beginning.
"The Giganotosaurus, who's the one that takes down our T-Rex [in the footage], I knew that that's the largest carnivore known to humankind and I really wanted to make sure that we held her back to make sure that we had a villain for the third movie," Trevorrow said. "We are introducing a major villain and a rivalry in a lot of ways."
He added to Empire Magazine, "I wanted something that felt like the Joker. It just wants to watch the world burn."
The production team created an animatronic Giganotosaurus, which was reportedly expected to take six months to build when the design team only had four. Per Jurassic Outpost, Jurassic World: Dominion also uses more animatronic dinosaurs than ever before, with 18 different dinosaurs crafted for the production by designer John Nolan. The rest of the dinosaurs were created through Industrial Light & Magic CGI.
It sounds like the more films added to the Jurassic Park franchise, the more detailed and thoughtful the production becomes about these prehistoric creatures. Fans owe a thank you to the on-set paleontologist consulting team, which included paleontologist Steve Brusatte, for keeping things scientifically accurate.
Jurassic World: Dominion arrives in theaters everywhere on June 10, 2022.