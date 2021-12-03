'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' Is Returning for Season 4, but Is It Canon?

There is one character who makes an appearance in both animated and live-action form: Dr. Henry Wu. Dr. Wu is a biotechnologist and the chief geneticist at Jurassic Park, responsible for creating the Indominus rex dinosaur that is the primary subject of Jurassic World. In the live-action films, Benedict Wong reprises his role from the original Jurassic Park film in Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom, and the upcoming Dominion. In the Netflix show, Dr. Wu is voiced by Greg Chun.