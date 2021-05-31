Comedian Lil Rel Howery From 'Get Out' Is the Host of 'Small Fortune'By Kori Williams
May. 31 2021, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Milton Howery Jr., better known by his stage name Lil Rel Howery, might be a familiar face. He played Rod, the TSA officer and best friend to the main character Chris in the horror movie Get Out, and had his own sitcom called Rel. Now, he's the latest host of the NBC game show Small Fortune.
If you're familiar with his sitcom, you'll know that Rel played a family man and is one in real life. But is he married? And how many kids does he actually have? His show was a pretty spot-on depiction of who he is, but not everything is 100 percent the same.
Is Lil Rel Howery Married?
Right now, Rel isn't married, but he was for almost a decade. According to an interview he did with the New York Post, he was married for eight years to a woman named Verina Zonise. The two divorced in 2016. In his sitcom, Rel and his wife break up because she had an affair, but in real life, he owned up to making his own mistakes in the marriage.
"It’s kind of me [calling myself] on my BS," Rel told the outlet about his show. "It’s watching a man grow up by learning what he could’ve done better. Rel is not a victim. He’s part of the problem."
Rel also said that being married taught him that you shouldn't get married young. "I don’t think you should get married under 30, even if you fall in love," he said.
"A man has to clean house first. There are so many doors that stay open that need to close when you meet the woman of your dreams."
But he hasn't given up on marriage yet. In an interview with Complex, he said, "Marriage is a beautiful thing, though. I would do it again in a heartbeat.
"I just don’t think you should get married at the age of 30. You gotta know exactly who you are by the time you say, 'Alright, let’s combine these worlds, so that if we do bump heads, we’re gonna handle it maturely.'"
Back in 2019, Rel was rumored to be a dating blogger named Vonnette Stewart. He captioned a now-deleted post on Instagram with heart emojis and #LoveAgain.
Does Rel have kids?
Rel and Verina have two kids together, a girl and a boy. But he also has a child with a woman named LeChez Davis. In that interview with Complex, he talks about how important it is to be in his kids' lives and says technology makes it easier than ever to be involved.
"Nowadays, there’s no way you should be a deadbeat dad," he said. "You can at least FaceTime your kids. There’s no reason not to see your kids at all — no reason."
But things got complicated with Rel's child with LeChez. According to another Complex article, LeChez lied to Rel and was secretly using him to cheat on her husband. The article says that when she got pregnant, she told both men they were the father.
Then when Rel posted a pic of the child on his Instagram, someone reached out to him and told him about what was going on. He was seeking full custody of the child by the end of 2019.