Comedian Lil Rel Howery From 'Get Out' Is the Host of 'Small Fortune'

Milton Howery Jr., better known by his stage name Lil Rel Howery , might be a familiar face. He played Rod, the TSA officer and best friend to the main character Chris in the horror movie Get Out, and had his own sitcom called Rel. Now, he's the latest host of the NBC game show Small Fortune.

If you're familiar with his sitcom, you'll know that Rel played a family man and is one in real life. But is he married? And how many kids does he actually have? His show was a pretty spot-on depiction of who he is, but not everything is 100 percent the same.

Is Lil Rel Howery Married?

Right now, Rel isn't married, but he was for almost a decade. According to an interview he did with the New York Post, he was married for eight years to a woman named Verina Zonise. The two divorced in 2016. In his sitcom, Rel and his wife break up because she had an affair, but in real life, he owned up to making his own mistakes in the marriage.

"It’s kind of me [calling myself] on my BS," Rel told the outlet about his show. "It’s watching a man grow up by learning what he could’ve done better. Rel is not a victim. He’s part of the problem." Rel also said that being married taught him that you shouldn't get married young. "I don’t think you should get married under 30, even if you fall in love," he said.

"A man has to clean house first. There are so many doors that stay open that need to close when you meet the woman of your dreams." But he hasn't given up on marriage yet. In an interview with Complex, he said, "Marriage is a beautiful thing, though. I would do it again in a heartbeat.

