Bradley Cooper Successfully Balances Hollywood Stardom With Fatherhood American actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper shares a daughter, Lea De Seine, with his former girlfriend, Russian model Irina Shayk. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 8 2024, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

To the rest of the world, Bradley Cooper is an award-winning actor and filmmaker — but to the coolest 6-year-old in Hollywood, Lea De Seine, he's just good ol' dad. This dynamic duo isn't just father and daughter; they're the definition of BFFs (Best Friends Forever), and we couldn't love their bond more!

As he continues dazzling us with his Oscar-worthy performances and incredible directorial skills, fans everywhere are itching to learn about Bradley's life as a dad. So, buckle up and dive into the scoop on Bradley's adorable daughter.

Source: Getty Images

Bradley Cooper is the proud father of his daughter, Lea De Seine.

In 2015, the Silver Lings Playbook actor started dating Russian model Irina Shayk. The low-key couple took significant measures to shield their relationship from the public, and the two continued to uphold that level of privacy when they welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, on March 21, 2017.

Despite parting ways in June 2019 after four years of dating, the pair have maintained a friendly relationship for their daughter's sake. They've established a positive co-parenting dynamic, striving to shield Lea from public scrutiny.

Source: Getty Images Bradley Cooper and his daughter, Lea De Seine, at the 'Maestro' premiere on Dec. 12, 2023.

However, as Lea grows older, Bradley and Irina are gradually allowing her more visibility. In a noteworthy occurrence, Bradley brought Lea as his date to the premiere of his film Maestro in December 2023. What's even more delightful is that she earned her first acting credit in film, playing a younger version of Leonard Bernstein's daughter, Jamie.

Fatherhood has significantly changed Bradley's outlook on life.

Despite the abundance of books and advice available, nothing truly prepares people for how much their lives change when they become parents. Just ask Bradley Cooper, who candidly shared how becoming a dad turned his life upside down in the most fantastic way possible.

"Fatherhood is … everything changed," he said on the SmartLess podcast in June 2022. Bradley added that overcoming addiction and embracing fatherhood contributed significantly to the development of a newfound sense of self-esteem. He explained, "Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being."

Source: Getty Images

Bradley also told hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes that experiences that once seemed monumental now pale in comparison to the immense joy of raising his and Irina's adorable daughter. He explained, "You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room... you have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid that are that level of joy. That's not spinning it, that's just the truth."

Bradley strives to raise Lea De Seine in a loving environment.

Raised by two parents who showered him with deep love and support, Bradley is fully committed to cultivating that same positive atmosphere for Lea De Seine as she navigates her journey through life.