ABC Anchor David Muir’s Net Worth Is Definitely Newsworthy — Inside His Lucrative Career David Muir made his debut with ABC News in 2003 as an international anchor. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 5 2025, 12:34 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Coming into homes every evening as one of ABC News’s most prolific and trusted news anchors, David Muir has built an impressive and lengthy career being a source of comfort for audiences to trust as they digest all the headlines and breaking news around them. But let’s get down to the numbers. What is David’s net worth from all of his years on television? Hint: It’s quite a lot.

Article continues below advertisement

David Muir made his debut with ABC News in 2003 as an international anchor. In the years after, he made an even bigger splash at the network anchoring a host of other programs, including 20/20 and his namesake show, World News Tonight With David Muir.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is David Muir’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, David Muir, who currently holds the title as the most-watched anchor in America, is worth an estimated $25 million, the bulk of which is due to his lucrative broadcasting career with ABC News. Per the outlet, David currently earns a salary from ABC of $8 million per year for broadcasting across the network and also for special events, such as the 2024 presidential debate.

David Muir News anchor Net worth: $25 million David Muir is an Emmy award-winning American news anchor at ABC News and the current host of World News Tonight With David Muir. Birth date: Nov. 8, 1973 Birthplace: Syracuse, N.Y. Birth name: David Jason Muir Father: Ronald Muir Mother: Pat Mills Education: Ithaca College

Article continues below advertisement

David let fans into what his life is like outside of the newsroom.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in May 2025, the Emmy award-winning journalist peeled back the curtain and let fans know about him as a person outside of the newsroom. After celebrating the Memorial Day weekend holiday, David spoke with the outlet and shared the things that bring him joy, such as outdoor activities and spending time with his dog. "I'd say my most comfortable element is being outside, covered in mud like this weekend," he shared.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

"When you're out there on the lake, smelling the same air that you smelled when you were on your BMX bike back when you were a kid, there's something really fueling about that and connected about it,” David said. “You just feel like you're home again. I couldn't have been happier."

David also shared what inspired him to enter the world of broadcast journalism.

He told PEOPLE that his interest and love of news started at an early age courtesy of the late (and legendary) news anchor, Peter Jennings. "I was a nerd who felt this gravitational pull to the news, starting back when I was 12 years old," David said. "I remember being outside, playing with the rest of the kids in the neighborhood and being the only kid who would go inside when the local news came on, and then watching Peter Jennings, who I thought was sort of the James Bond of the evening news, the globetrotter," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Supported by the internships he secured at local news stations as a kid, David said "All these years later, I look back on that as a defining moment in my life. I dove headfirst and I was just lucky enough to have people around me who weren't turned off by the kid intern."

Source: Mega