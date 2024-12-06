Home > Human Interest David Sacks's Wife Jacqueline Is the Founder of a Mission-Driven Apparel Brand Jacqueline was inspired to start her apparel company because of her kids' sensitive skin. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 6 2024, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: Mega;LinkedIn/Jacqueline Sacks

President-elect Donald Trump has named David Sacks as the new “White House A.I. & Crypto Czar.” In this role, Sacks will spearhead policies for the administration on Artificial Intelligence and cryptocurrency. According to Trump’s Truth Social post on Dec. 5, 2024, Sacks will also tackle safeguarding "free speech online" and addressing concerns about "Big Tech bias and censorship."

In addition to this position, Trump has appointed Sacks to lead the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology. Sacks is a tech entrepreneur best known for founding and leading Yammer as CEO from 2008 to 2014. He’s also a founder and partner at Craft Ventures, a venture capital firm, and the founder of the software development company Glue, per his LinkedIn bio. While David is often in the spotlight, what about his wife? Who is she, and what does she do?

Who is David Sacks's wife?

David is married to Jacqueline Sacks, and the couple has been together since 2007. They live in the Bay Area with their three children. While Jacqueline has supported David through his rise up the corporate ladder and the founding of his companies, she has built an impressive career of her own.

From 2007 to 2017, Jacqueline served as the CEO of Family Office, where she was responsible for "managing and growing the Sacks Family Office to meet the family's needs," according to her LinkedIn bio. Alongside her professional role, she contributed to several charities and boards focused on improving children's lives, including the Board of Directors at CPMC Sutter Health and the Board of Saint Luke's School (SLS).

In January 2016, just before stepping down as CEO of Family Office, Jacqueline launched an apparel brand called Saint Haven. As the company’s CEO, she has dedicated herself to its mission of "redefining what comfort feels like."

In addition to running her company, Jacqueline has also made a name for herself as an author and podcaster for The Blindspot, a role she began in February 2021 and has continued since. Before diving into her professional ventures, Jacqueline built her credentials by earning a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management, with an emphasis on Entrepreneurship, from Chapman University. Clearly, an entrepreneurial spirit runs deep in David’s family!

Jacqueline was inspired to start her apparel company because of her kids' sensitive skin.

Many entrepreneurs are inspired to start a business because of a cause that’s near and dear to their hearts — they want to improve the quality of something or how it operates. That’s exactly what drove Jacqueline to start Saint Haven.

According to the company’s website, Jacqueline and David’s kids suffer from eczema and sensory issues. Watching them struggle with irritating clothing that didn’t suit their skin motivated her to find a solution. Initially, Jacqueline began lining her kids’ clothing with "the softest fabrics the local craft store carried."

