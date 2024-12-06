Home > News > Politics David Sacks Has Built a Legacy in the Tech Industry – What's His Net Worth? Trump appointed Sacks as his AI and crypto czar. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 6 2024, 7:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Dec. 5, President-elect Donald Trump named another member of his Cabinet for when he returns to the White House in January 2025. Apparently, tech millionaire David Sacks will be his AI and crypto czar. And in case you don't know his name quite as well as the other tech billionaire in Trump's circle, Elon Musk, David Sacks is another high profile executive with a high net worth.

Sacks had been one of the most influential donors during Trump's 2024 campaign. And in June 2025, he even hosted an event where millions of dollars were made to support Trump during his campaign. While some might already know Sacks's name thanks to his former role at PayPal, others know him as the venture capitalist who hosts a podcast on politics and tech. And he has the net worth to back it up.

What is David Sacks's net worth?

While there are ranges that include more than a billion dollars in regards to Sacks's net worth, there are reports that the number lands at around $200 million. When you compare that to Musk's own more than $300 billion. But it's still a pretty penny and a testament to his career in the tech industry.

David Sacks Tech entrepreneur Net worth: $200 million David Sacks is the former PayPal CEO and founder of Yammer. He's also Donald Trump's AI and crypto czar. Birth date: May 25, 1972 Birth place: Cape Town, South Africa Marriages: Jacqueline Tortorice (m. 2007) Children: Three Education: Stanford University, University of Chicago Law School

Sacks is probably most well-known for his previous role as the COO of PayPal and being instrumental in the company's success before it was acquired by eBay in 2002. He also founded the genealogy website Geni.com, which was eventually acquired by MyHeritage. Later, Sacks created Yammer, a social network for corporations and their internal communication needs.

Why I’m Backing President Trump



As many press accounts have reported, I’m hosting a fundraising event for President Donald J. Trump at my home in San Francisco this evening.



Over the last couple of years, I have hosted events for presidential candidates Ron DeSantis, Vivek… — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) June 7, 2024

David Sacks is part of Donald Trump's team during his second term.

In a Dec. 5 post on TruthSocial, Trump shared his announcement about Sacks as a member of his team for his second presidential term. Trump wrote that because Sacks has proven himself an "extremely successful entrepreneur," he believes Sacks can succeed in leading the AI and cryptocurrency department.

"David has the knowledge, business experience, intelligence, and pragmatism to make America great in these two critical technologies," Trump wrote on the platform. He also wrote, per CNBC, "David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas. He will safeguard Free Speech online, and steer us away from Big Tech bias and censorship."

David Sacks also produced a movie.