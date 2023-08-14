Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “David Yurman, David Yurman, David Yurman!” Inside the #Bamarushtok Bracelet Trend Bama Rush has been a TikTok favorite for years. Here’s a look at the rising popularity of one of the trend’s jewelry staples — David Yurman Jewelry. By Elizabeth Randolph Aug. 14 2023, Published 5:12 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

If phrases like “My top is from Lulu” and “My skirt is gold hinge” mean nothing to you, congratulations — you’re not on TikTok as much as you think. However, those who know exactly what those mean are likely obsessed with the app’s content creation phenomenon, #BamaRush. Alabama Rush, nicknamed Bama Rush, is an annual event where The University of Alabama female students and influencers try to get recruited into the university’s sororities.

Sorority hopefuls on TikTok document their recruitment process, often showcasing their designer Outfit of the Day (OOTD). David Yurman bracelets are a popular and expensive accessory choice for Bama Rush. But what is the reason behind the students’ obsession with them? Here’s the scoop on the #BamaRushTok must-have item!

David Yurman bracelets became popular on TikTok thanks to #BamaRush.

Although designer David Yurman created his namesake line with his wife, Sybil, in 1980, David Yurman Jewelry found a new life on social media in 2021.

According to a 2021 Slate article, the designer’s bracelets are one of the various “normal” pieces of jewelry the girls enjoy rocking during Bama Rush.

“Normal” in the girls’ world means they casually wear expensive jewelry because it was likely passed down from their mothers or grandmothers.

Due to many girls wearing bracelets and other David Yurman pieces in their TikToks, the line’s popularity saw a rise in sales.

The brand’s resurgence is “the biggest jewelry comeback” the industry has seen in a while.

Many people who wore the brand in the ‘80s and ‘90s likely passed the bracelets down to their children and grandchildren, causing them to flaunt the brand on TikTok. In August 2023, Alexis Nido-Russo, trend forecaster and the founder of Local Eclectic dubbed David Yurman’s resurgence as “the biggest jewelry comeback we’ve seen since the diamond tennis necklace.”

Underneath the comments of her TikTok, several fellow TikTokers directly named Bama Rush as the reason behind the brand’s Gen Z audience. “It’s THE brand of the Bama rush!” one TikTok user declared. “I’ve seen almost every girl wearing it!”

The user isn’t exaggerating. In many Bama Rush videos, you can hear girls state they’re wearing “David Yurman, David Yurman,” followed by more “David Yurman.” The trend seemingly isn’t going anywhere, no matter how expensive the bracelets become.

How much do David Yurman bracelets cost?

While many #BamaRushTok users inherited their “normal” David Yurman pieces, not everyone is so lucky. Those who want to own something from the David Yurman jewelry collection will have to pay a pretty penny. David Yurman Jewelry is available in luxury department stores like Bloomingdales, Saks Fifth Avenue, esteemed jewelers, and the brand’s website. To purchase the cable classics bracelet — the preferred Bama Rush bracelet — jewelry lovers must spend $350-500.