A Dead Shark Was Found Hanging From the Rafters at This Florida High School in Alleged Senior Prank

Most likely, we've all either witnessed or participated in a senior prank.

But for those not familiar with the term, a senior prank is typically an over-the-top antic that high school seniors pull right before graduation. Basically, it's their way of leaving a legacy and saying goodbye to arguably the most formative years of their lives.

Examples include: painting their graduation year on the lawn, turning furniture upside down, or making some type of mess or general ruckus inside the building.