The Internet Is Claiming December 21 Could Be a Day of Disaster or Superpowers

The internet is a strange place and in 2020, it became a whole lot stranger — if that was even possible. A tweet emerged claiming — likely in jest — that December 21, 2020 , would be the day that Black people gain superpowers . It’s now a running joke that the internet has totally embraced.

This isn't the first time the date has been mentioned in conjunction with something special happening. There’s no evidence to suggest that something supernatural will occur on Dec. 21, 2020, but it is the day when Saturn and Jupiter will align and be the closest to the Earth they have been for hundreds of years. So if that’s a recipe for the supernatural, then apparently the internet is ready.

The original tweet has led the way for other Twitter users to talk about the superpower they believe will be awoken in them as Black individuals. It’s unclear if the joke started on TikTok, as these things often do, or if Twitter was where it originated from. Either way, the internet is alive with the sound of satirical conspiracy.

"As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative," the original tweet and meme said. "On December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and [the] majority [of us] will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who u are as a people. They wanna make us average."

The meme that was tweeted on Dec. 5, 2020, is suddenly making the rounds again, prompting tons of other users on Twitter to add their own memes about getting superpowers and becoming either heroes or villains. The original tweet was clearly meant as a joke, as are the memes that have followed it, but Twitter is living for the Black superhero and superpower memes right now.

There has been other talk online about the significance of Dec. 21, 2020.

Because Dec. 21, 2020, is a significant date on which planets will align and be closer to the Earth, there are other theories about what will happen on that date. And, to be honest, none of them are as fun as the superpower memes. Christian evangelist Pastor Paul Begley has spoken out about his belief that the world will end on Dec. 21. In June, he took to YouTube to inform his followers of "the Great Conjunction" which also includes Mayan prophecies.

My mixed ass waiting for my powers on December 21 pic.twitter.com/NIWXou3Fex — ᴺᵒᵉˡᶦᵃ 🇩🇴🐸🎄 (@noenvdd) December 15, 2020

"December 21, 2020, during the great conjunction when Jupiter and Saturn come within 0.1 degrees of one another and create the brightest star in the skies since the star of Bethlehem," he said. "This is so rare and it's going to be on the winter solstice. It's going to be on December 21, 2020. The Mayans are now re-organizing and saying this could certainly be the end of the world as we know it."