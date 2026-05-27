DeenTheGreat Was Arrested in Miami for Alleged Strong-Arm Robbery of a Woman By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 27 2026, 5:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

It seems like streamers will do anything for views, hoping one of their clips goes viral. This includes brazen disrespect that often lands them in hot water. Like Johnny Somali for getting sentenced in South Korea for obstruction of business, violations of the Minor Crimes Act, and violations of the special act on sexual violence crimes. As of this writing, he's currently incarcerated in the country.

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And then there's streamer DeenTheGreat, who, after accosting the manager of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Tiki Ghosn, ended up getting knocked out by the former UFC fighter. Now, Deen is going viral for another reason: getting arrested on an attempted robbery charge.

DeenTheGreat was arrested in Miami-Dade county.

TMZ reports that the influencer, whose birth name is Nurideen Shabazz, was booked on Wednesday, May 27, for an alleged "felony charge of robbery/strongarm/attempt." The outlet showed a snippet of the livestream, which shows the streamer asking a woman to get off of a yacht he was hosting people on.

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DeenTheGreat is seen asking the woman repeatedly to leave the yacht. Additionally, he grabs her arm as he escorts her off the vessel. She pulls her hand away as she leaves the boat, while DeenTheGreat continues to opine to a colleague about not wanting her to be present.

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Destiny Aleman accused DeenTheGreat of robbery.

The outlet highlighted that the influencer's bond has yet to be set, and he's currently at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. Furthermore, TMZ writes that the woman in the video was identified as Destiny Aleman.

Deen The Great has been arrested in Miami.



According to jail records, Deen, whose real name is Nurideen Shabazz was booked and is currently being processed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.



Records show he was arrested on a charge of… pic.twitter.com/bzYuZytfvR — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 27, 2026 Source: X | @nojumper

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The website went on to state that the police reports responded to a call made by Destiny, who says that after the cameras stopped rolling, Deen attempted to take her phone. His ire, Destiny claims, was prompted by her speaking with other men on the boat.

This, according to Destiny's purported discussions with authorities, violated DeenTheGreat's rules for her being on the yacht. She was supposedly instructed not to engage in conversations with any other men on the yacht. Destiny stated that Deen's attempt at "snatching her phone" out of her arms left a scratch on her arm.

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@tmz 🚨 Deen The Great Kicks girl off yacht before attempted robbery charge arrest 👀 According to the police report, officers responded after a woman named Destiny Aleman claimed Deen tried taking her phone after kicking her off a yacht. ♬ original sound - TMZ

After this encounter, reports indicate that the incident intensified. Authorities stated that the yacht's owner supplied camera footage, which allegedly shows Deen yelling at his colleagues to grab the phone from Aleman to ensure she wasn't recording him.

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The security video apparently shows Aleman "curling up on the ground while trying to stop Deen from taking the phone before eventually breaking free," TMZ says authorities told them. DeenTheGreat also garnered headlines in early 2026 when footage online showed him getting slapped by power lifter Larry Wheels.

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In the clip, DeenTheGreat purportedly attempted to hug Wheels' wife (they're now separated) Sheyla while live on stream. The influencer persisted in attempting to hug the woman, which prompted Wheels to slap DeenTheGreat on camera.