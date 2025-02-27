Fans Think Deena of Big Little Feelings Was Disappointed by Boy Gender Reveal "Oh no ... oh no ... another brother!" By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 27 2025, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@biglittlefeelings

Co-creator of the Big Little Feelings parenting programs and podcast After Bedtime With Big Little Feelings, Deena Margolin, is expecting her third child, and it's another boy! Deena and her husband, Michael Hakim, already share two children, and she's been refreshingly candid about the highs and lows of parenthood. Unlike many who shy away from showing the tough side of parenting, Deena has been open about how having kids has made her marriage "suck."

Article continues below advertisement

In an October 2023 podcast episode, she admitted, "I don't feel supported and I don't feel loved. And I know I deserve better than this," reflecting on her marriage after welcoming her second child. Her sense of disappointment resurfaced in February 2025 during the gender reveal for her third child. Here's what went down and how fans are reacting to Deena's response to the reveal.

Fans think Deena of Big Little Feelings was disappointed during her gender reveal.

On Feb. 25, 2025, Deena posted a clip of her third child's gender reveal on the Big Little Feelings Instagram page. In the video, Deena and her husband, Michael, can be seen getting ready to take a bite into their cupcakes, which will reveal the gender based on the color of the icing squeezed in the middle.

Article continues below advertisement

At first, they’re all smiles and laughs, but once they take a bite and see the color, Deena's expression immediately changes. Her first words? "Oh, no." She then proceeds to covers her eyes in disbelief and repeats, "No, no ... another brother!" — but she's still smiling.

Deena then looks over at Michael for his reaction while still trying to process the news. Meanwhile, Michael’s happily finishing off his cupcake. After a few moments, Deena finally says, "OK, wow!" And as the realization hits, she adds, "It’s a frat house."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were definitely taken aback by Deena’s reaction to the gender reveal — not because of the moment itself, but because of how Deena handled the news. In her caption, she wrote, "It’s … a … WOOOOW," followed by, "Love this baby so much already." But many fans couldn’t help but feel a little disappointed by her response. Here's what some of them had to say.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how fans reacted to Deena Margolin's gender reveal reaction.

Fans weren’t happy when Deena admitted in 2023 that having kids made her marriage "suck," and they weren’t thrilled with her reaction to the gender reveal either. Redditor @countessluanneseggs described Deena’s response as "worse than I thought it would be," adding, "She should have kept that video to herself because that was not cute and the disappointment is palpable. Truly, why didn’t she just make a fake reaction video to post?"

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans speculated that Deena’s disappointment came from wanting a girl, but others were confused as to why she shared the video at all. Many wondered why she didn’t just re-record it with a more positive response or at least one that showed some excitement about having another baby.