We Have All the 'Degrassi' Tea — Here's Where the Cast Ended up After the Show Ended While we can't say for certain what happened to the characters in the story, we do know where the 'Degrassi' cast went. By Alex West Published Aug. 11 2024, 5:03 p.m. ET

Nothing kept us on the edge of our seats more than the twists and turns of teenage soap Degrassi. It became so easy to get sucked into all the drama, messy spats, and far too relatable young adult occurrences.

Following Degrassi became difficult sometimes as the cast seemed to rotate fairly frequently. Keeping up with the actors after the show proves to be even harder since there are just so many of them. So, we did the hard work for you.

Drake — Jimmy Brooks

Some of the actors on the show blew up more than others. Not all fans know that Drake played Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi since now he's known more as a rapper. In fact, he's embroiled in a difficult feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Nina Dobrev — Mia Jones

Nina Dobrev, who joined the cast in Season 6, went on to have a very successful acting career. After all, she did become the star of Vampire Diaries and made appearances in movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Shenae Grimes — Darcy Edwards

Shenae Grimes ditched one teen soap for another. She left Degrassi to appear on 90210 and stayed on the show until its end. She continued on in her acting career landing gigs in movies like Scream 4 and ended up marrying musician Josh Beech.

Cassie Steele — Manny Santos

Cassie tried her hand at some other types of entertainment. In fact, she even went into voice acting with her role on Rick & Morty. She also tried out music, releasing two EPs.

Miriam McDonald — Emma Nelson

Miriam McDonald didn't fully let go of the show when she left, returning for a cameo on Degrassi: Next Class. However, she also landed a few roles outside of the franchise, including the holiday movie A Veteran's Christmas and the holiday horror film Letters to Satan Claus.

Daniel Clark — Sean Cameron

Daniel Clark snagged a role in Juno after the television series. However, he moved on from the acting world when he attended New York University. He still works in media, just more on the behind-the-scenes side of things.

Lauren Collins — Paige Michalchuk

Lauren Collins snagged quite a few roles after her time on the show, some bigger than others. She became a staple on the show Life With Derek and even made an appearance on The Kroll Show for a Degrassi parody.

Jake Epstein — Craig Manning

Jake Epstein focused more on his theater career after Degrassi. He appeared in the productions of Spirit Awakening, American Idiot, and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. However, he also popped back onto the screen for shows like Designated Survivor and The Umbrella Academy.

Adamo Ruggiero — Marco Del Rossi

Adamo Ruggiero and Drake apparently kept in touch after the show, considering Adamo appeared in Drake's "I'm Upset" music video. He also hosted a web series called Straight Talk with Adamo Ruggiero where he reflected on the show with other actors.

Shane Kippel — Spinner Mason

Shane Kippel joined his co-star when he appeared on Life With Derek. He also appeared in a variety of other roles before becoming the drummer of a rock band called Dear Love. The band is no longer performing together.

Ryan Cooley — J.T. Yorke

Ryan Cooley pursued academia when he attended the University of Toronto after leaving the show. He also tried out voice acting on the series Oh No! It's an Alien Invasion.

Stacey Farber — Ellie Nash

Stacey Farber took some time away from acting when she pursued college at the New School in New York City. She also held an intern position at Teen Vogue. She did return to acting for a while with a few television series appearances on shows, including Saving Hope and Schitt's Creek.

Jake Goldsbie — Toby Isaacs

There were a few roles that Jake Goldsbie picked up following Degrassi, including an appearance in Molly's Game. However, for the most part, he's stayed lowkey.

Christina Schmidt — Terri McGregor

Potentially inspired by her character, Christina Schmidt went on to pursue a modeling career. She's not big in the acting world but appears to be excelling in this new avenue.

Sarah Barrable-Tishauer — Liberty Van Zandt

Sarah Barrable-Tishauer is another Degrassi alum who went off to college after the show, attending Concordia University in Montreal. She became an events manager for Toronto's Luminato Fest and also appeared in Drake's "I'm Upset" video.

Melissa McIntyre — Ashley Kerwin

Melissa McIntyre seemed to disappear from public life but she has made a brief stint in music. Not only did she join some of the cast in the "I'm Upset" music video, but she also became a singer for a while in the band INXS.

Stefan Brogren — Archie "Snake" Simpson