Demi Lovato's Former Assistant Jordan Jackson Called 9-1-1 After Her Overdose

In her docuseries Dancing With the Devil, more and more info is coming out about Demi Lovato and how she's moving forward with everything after her 2018 overdose. In the latest installment, we get to hear from Demi's former assistant, Jordan Jackson.

She gives a lot of detail about her experience during that time in Demi's life and says that she's the one who found Demi after the overdose and called 9-1-1.