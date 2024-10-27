Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Demi Lovato Demi Lovato's Sister Is Mourning the Loss of Her Baby Girl Xiomara "Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angle in heaven." By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 27 2024, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Just a few weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Demi Lovato's sister Madison de la Garza shared the tragic news that she lost her baby following an emergency c-section.

Article continues below advertisement

The Desperate Housewives star was expecting her first child with boyfriend Ryan Mitchell when she shared the news on September 5 on Instagram, along with the expected due date of October 24. Sadly, Madison and Ryan revealed on October 26 they had lost their daughter, whom they named Xiomara.

Source: Instagram Madison with her sisters Dallas and Demi and her mom Dianna.

Article continues below advertisement

Madison de la Garza's baby girl passed away on September 27.

In a touching tribute on Instagram, Madison shared the sad news with her followers. "On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time," she wrote. "Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl."

Madison's sister Demi also left a touching comment, writing, "I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I'll be your auntie forever." Madison's other sister, Dallas Lovato, wrote a poem for her niece.

Article continues below advertisement

"Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you every day / I’ll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away," she wrote in the comments section. "Watch over us and guide us and give us little signs / One day we’ll come and see you, it just might take some time / Not a single day will pass without you in our hearts / I wish we got more time together before you had to depart." She continued, "So have fun in your new world, the one we cannot see / Because every breath I take, I’ll be taking one for z."

Article continues below advertisement

This would have been Madison and Ryan's first child. Madison's mother, Dianna, also commented on the loss of her grandchild on Instagram.