Demi Lovato's Upcoming 'Pillow Talk' Show Proves She's the Queen of Comebacks

Demi Lovato sure knows how to make a comeback. First, there was her emotional performance at the Grammy Awards. Then, she totally killed it singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV. And now? The talented singer is apparently, getting her own talk show.

Yep, you read that correctly. Demi will soon be joining the Quibi streaming platform with her very own series — which has the working title Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato, according to E! News.