The Bodega Boys Desus and Mero Have Been Working on Separate Projects Since Their Split Mero said he'd sit down and talk with (almost) anyone on his new show. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 20 2026, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Comedy duo Desus and Mero seemed inseparable. Working their way up from MTV's Guy Code and their podcast Bodega Boys, their rapport eventually earned them their own Showtime series. In Desus and Mero, the titular comedians gave their opinions on politics, sports, entertainment, and "other subjects they don't really know about."

Article continues below advertisement

The friends' longstanding partnership and easy bond made it all the more painful for fans when Desus and Mero officially went their separate ways in 2022. Here's a recap on why they split, and what they've been up to since.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

A source says Desus and Mero's manager, Victor Lopez, was part of the reason for their breakup.

According to CNN, a source close to Desus and Mero cited issues surrounding their manager as a factor in the show ending and the comedians' splitting up. Lopez was apparently banned from the set following complaints of bad behavior and bullying of staff members.

Showtime conducted an investigation into the allegations against Lopez. Desus apparently supported the investigation, but Mero did not, according to the source. Neither comedian confirmed nor denied their stance at the time. The network released a tweet that said, "Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It's been a good run, fam."

Article continues below advertisement

Mero is now hosting a radio show.

Mero is hosting a new show, Hot 97 Mornings With Mero, on the Hip Hop radio station Hot 97. He told the New York Times that growing up in New York wasn't a requirement the station was necessarily looking for, but it was a bonus. "It didn’t really come up in conversation like, yo, we need a guy from New York ... It was just like, a bonus. Like, I bought this used car. Oh, there’s a brick of cash in the trunk," Mero said.

Article continues below advertisement

When Mero signed on for his new role, he made a point of saying that he wouldn't hold back his political opinions. He did offer that he would sit down with anyone, even if they hold opposite political beliefs, "unless you’re literally Benjamin Netanyahu," he clarified. Mero also has the podcast Victory Light, and he co-hosts some episodes of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast with Carmelo Anthony.

Article continues below advertisement

What has Desus been up to?

Desus, who was a guest on Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown series when the food journalist went to the Bronx, is working on a travel series of his own. In 2024, Deadline reported that he was developing the show with Amazon Studios and Story Syndicate for streaming on Prime Video.

Desus also guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel and The Daily Show. During his appearance on the DraftKings podcast in 2024, he said that he'd been lying low since his split with Mero, but had also started working on his own projects and redefining his image as a solo artist. He started going to therapy near the end of Desus and Mero and said that his work in therapy helped him make the transition.