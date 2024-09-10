Home > Entertainment DeuxMoi Scolds Users for Sharing "Exclusive" Photos Meant for Subscribers: "Bunch of Hypocritical Losers" "Paying a subscription fee to DeuxMoi is ... ridiculous." By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 10 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@deuxmoi

If you live for celebrity gossip, then you're familiar with DeuxMoi. The elusive and illustrious social media account feeds fans with blind items, whispers, and photos of celebs that you often can't find anywhere else, sourced from their audience. And while they state in their Instagram bio that they don't always independently fact-check their posts and that they "do not claim information [they publish] is based in fact," their posts are often taken as truth — and sometimes turn out to be right on the money.

Because the gossip page has become so popular, they've even introduced a subscription service offering "exclusive" celeb photos and knowledge to their biggest fans — and a recent incident that involved leaked subscriber content has irked the mysterious mastermind behind it all.

DeuxMoi is scolding users for leaking "exclusive" content, and some think it's a bit ironic.

Recently, a photo of it-couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce allegedly dining at a restaurant called Casa Cipriani in New York began making rounds on the internet. Fans were excited to sneak a peek at their date night, during which they appeared to be sitting on the same side of the booth, which some thought was adorable.

However, DeuxMoi felt differently about the photo, as it apparently came from their site — and was meant for subscribers only. They took to their Instagram story to scold the nameless subscriber who shared the privileged image: "Why would you guys leak that Taylor and Travis picture to a Taylor Swift fan account? Such a bunch of hypocritical losers. ... It's not fair to people who pay."

They have also been messaging Taylor Swift fan accounts who are sharing the photo, imploring them to remove it: "Can you please delete this? This is a picture we posted just for IG subscribers. Thank you."

Following their social media tirade, however, many were quick to point out some irony in the whole situation. "Wait, did she seriously just ask people to respect privacy… unironically?" one user on the Reddit page "FauxMoi" said.