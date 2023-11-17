Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Dana Carvey's Late Son Dex Carvey Was Survived By Girlfriend Kaylee Chen — Here's What We Know About Her Dana Carvey's son Dex Carvey passed away in November 2023. Here is everything we know about Kaylee Chen, who he was dating at the time. By Kelly Corbett Nov. 17 2023, Published 2:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; Instagram / @babydollkaykayyy

When it comes to comedy, Dana Carvey is one of the best. The Wayne's World star joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1986 and wooed America with his memorable character sketches, including Church Lady. But in the late '90s, he stepped away from the spotlight to focus on raising his two sons, Dex and Thomas Carvey, with his wife Paula Zwagerman.

Dana loved his two boys, both of whom inherited his comedic talent. This made it all the more heartbreaking when his oldest son, Dex passed away on Nov. 15, 2023, after an accidental drug overdose.

Dex, who was 32 at him time of death, was a comedian and actor known for his role in the 2014 mini-series Beyond the Comics, which he starred in alongside his father. Dex also opened up for his father's Netflix special Straight White Male although his set wasn't featured in the final cut.

Upon his passing, Dana and Paula released a joint statement about the loss of their late son. It read: “It’s not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends, and his girlfriend Kaylee.” Dex was not married at the time of death, but as Dana confirmed, he was dating a woman named Kaylee. Keep reading for everything we know about her.

Who was Dex Carvey’s girlfriend?

Dex Carvey passed away on Nov. 15, 2023, leaving behind his parents, younger brother, and girlfriend Kaylee Chen. Per TMZ, Kaylee had discovered Dex had locked himself inside the bathroom on Nov. 15 and called the police at around 10 p.m., but by the time they arrived, Dex had already passed. Very little is known about Kaylee and her relationship with Dex was kept very private.